Lake Saint Louis Polar Plunge set for February 6

The Lake St. Louis, O’Fallon, St. Charles County, and Wentzville police departments are dispatching a call from hibernation for all Polar Bears! The 18th Annual Polar Plunge® will be held on February 6, 2021.

Brave men and women from around the area will don costumes and swimwear and take “polar” dips into Lake St. Louise. Their Reason for Freezin’ . . . the athletes of Special Olympics Missouri! All proceeds from the event benefit individuals with intellectual disabilities served by Special Olympics Missouri. This year’s goal is 380 Plungers and $90,000. Organizers across the state hope to break the million-dollar mark this year with 11 events.

The Polar Plunge is open to anyone 10 years or older who is a fan of having a good time for a good cause. The event will take place at Lake St. Louis Community Association (100 Cognac Ct., Lake St. Louis, MO 63367). There are several precautions in place to ensure a safe in-person event, to include staggered start times, social distancing, sanitizing stations, and mask requirements. A Virtual Plunge option is also being offered this year…giving people an opportunity to plunge their way.

Staggered start times or Jurassic Waves are assigned to each plunger/team, with the first Wave set to begin at 10 a.m. Event day registrations are welcome and will be added to Jurassic Waves in a way that is safe for all participants.

Each participant is required to raise a minimum $75 to participate in the Polar Plunge. All plunging Polar Bears will receive an official Polar Plunge commemorative shirt. Participants can also receive incentives for reaching fundraising goals: $250 – Polar Plunge towel; $500 – Backpack; $1,000 – Columbia Jacket; $2,000 – $150 Visa gift card.

The easiest and most efficient way to register and fundraise is online! Simply go to 2021 Polar Plunge Lake Saint Louis – Special Olympics Missouri (somo.org), sign up, and email your friends and family to support your Plunge. Paper registration forms are also available at the SOMO St. Louis Area Office. Mail or deliver pre-registration forms and the minimum $75 contribution to Special Olympics Missouri Plunge – 2945 S. Brentwood Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63144.

Prizes will be awarded for costumes and top fundraisers in several categories.

Polar Plunge sponsors for Lake St. Louis include: iHeart Media, BOOST 95.5, Lake St. Louis Community Association, Premier Rental, Purpose Wrecker, Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Missouri, UMB Bank of St. Louis.

For more information about the Polar Plunge, please contact Stacey Koeller, Director of Development at (314) 961-7755 or email at koeller@somo.org.