Lake Saint Louis Polar Plunge raises more than $73K for Special Olympics

The 17th Annual Polar Plunge on Feb. 1 in Lake Saint Louis was a splashing success, raising $73,552 to-date. A total of 364 brave people from around the area donned costumes and swimwear to take a chilly dip in the water at Lake Saint Louise. Their Reason for Freezin’… the athletes of Special Olympics Missouri!

Online fundraising is still ongoing. Donations can be made at www.somo.org/plunge.

Top individual fundraisers included the following:

Top Individual Fundraiser – David Hurst, $3,900

Top Fundraising Team – UAW-GM, $4,495

Top Law Enforcement Fundraising Team – St. Charles County’s Finest, $3,160

Top School Fundraising Team – Liberty H.S., $3,938

Competition for the Golden Plunger was steep this year. Participants are encouraged to come in costume and compete for the chance to take home the “golden plunger.”

Group 1st Place – "Social Birds"

Group 2nd Place – St. Charles Live, "Space"

Group 3rd Place – Liberty H.S., "Aliens"

Individual 1st Place – Kathy Schweikert, "Jewelry box"

Individual 2nd Place – "Viking in a kilt"

Individual 3rd Place – "Space shuttle"

Law enforcement 1st place – Jefferson County, "Farmer and pigs"

Law enforcement 2nd place – Wentzville P.D., "Roaring 20s"

Law enforcement 3rd place – Troop C Icers, "Super Heroes"

This year’s event was held in conjunction with Lake Saint Louis P.D., O’Fallon P.D., Wentzville P.D. and St. Charles County P.D. Presenting sponsors included Texas Roadhouse, Premier Rentals, Chick-fil-A Wentzville, Lake Saint Louis Community Association, Boost Radio and Purpose Wrecker.

For more information about the Polar Plunge, visit www.somo.org/plunge.



About Special Olympics Missouri

Special Olympics Missouri is a year-round program of sports training and athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. More than 16,900 athletes participate in 16 Olympic-type sports throughout the state. Special Olympics provides people with intellectual disabilities continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, and experience joy as they participate in the sharing of gifts and friendship with their fellow athletes, their family and friends, and communities across Missouri.

Special Olympics Missouri is proud of our financial health returning 85 percent of every dollar back to program services. We are privileged to be recognized with these honors: Better Business Bureau Accredited Charity, Charity Navigator 3-star rating and an inductee into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame – Class of 2013.

Visit Special Olympics at www.somo.org. Engage with us on Twitter @somissouri; fb.com/specialolympicsmo; Instagram @somissouri.