Lake Saint Louis man seriously injured in motorcycle crash on Hwy. 61

Justin B. Londoff, 43, of Lake Saint Louis sustained serious injuries Friday night in a motocycle crash.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Londoff was southbound on a motorcycle of unknown make at 8:45 p.m. A 2020 Chevy Colorado driven by a 57-year-old woman from Curryville failed to yield and entered the highway. The front of the motorcycle struck the front left side of the truck.

Londoff was airlifted to Mercy Hospital St. Louis. The driver of the truck was not injured.