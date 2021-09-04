Lake Saint Louis Board of Aldermen Sept. 7 agenda: Amendment to city code about firing bb guns

The Lake Saint Louis Board of Aldermen will meet on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. for a joint work session and at 7 p.m. for the regular meeting.

On the agenda for the 6:30 p.m. work session:

First State Bank sign (whether to allow two “feather” signs while construction of the roundabout project continues, to help customers find the entrance)

MapLink Demonstration (new web portal with zoning code map)

Driveway nonconformities (how to address legal/illegal nonconformities)

General discussion

On the agenda for the 7 p.m. regular meeting:

Minutes

Consent agenda: warrant for $1,555,988, budget adjustments, contract negotiations for renovations to restrooms at Boulevard Park and Founders Park, and concession stand)

Approving a grant to fund police overtime related to DWI saturation patrols

Approving a grant to fund police overtime related to hazardous moving patrols

Approving a grant to fund police overtime related to occupant protection

Approving purchase and delivery of salt

Approving an amendment to the city code about the offense of discharging bb guns, air guns, etc., to allow the Chief of Police to authorize use for special events or circumstances

Approving an auction to dispose of a public works truck and accessories

Approving an agreement for improvements related to the Tidal Wave Car Wash at 8340 Highway N

Approving an agreement for maintenance of streets and stormwater collection for Windsor Park Plat 1

Approving an agreement for maintenance of streets and stormwater collection for Windsor Park Plat 2

Approving an agreement for maintenance of streets and stormwater collection for Windsor Park Plat 3

Approving a contract for design services for the Newport Terrace Stormwater Improvement Project

Budget revision

Approving an escrow agreement related to the defeasance and redemption of certain bonds in advance of the stated maturity

Resolution to submit an application for a Counter Terrorism Officer Equipment Grant

Bills may be read twice and approved in one meeting. The agenda also includes time for public, board, and staff comments.

A full agenda can be found on the city’s website.