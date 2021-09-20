70 West Sentinel » Latest News » Cities » Lake Saint Louis » Lake Saint Louis Board of Aldermen Sept. 20 agenda: New liquor laws, 2021 tax rates
Lake Saint Louis Board of Aldermen Sept. 20 agenda: New liquor laws, 2021 tax rates

Sep. 19, 2021 7:51 PM Government, Lake Saint Louis, Upcoming Events 0
Lake Saint Louis Civic Center

The Lake Saint Louis Board of Aldermen will meet on Tuesday,  September 20, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. for a joint work session and at 7 p.m. for the regular meeting.

On the agenda for the 6:30 p.m. work session:

  • Street light visibility (tree foliage around street lights)
  • New Missouri liquor control laws (to-go cocktail sale now permanent, but rules must be followed)
  • Sewer lateral and water service insurance program
  • Traffic calming (setting up a uniform process for making decisions about installations)
  • General discussion

On the agenda for the 7 p.m. regular meeting:

  • Announcement – October 8 is Lake Saint Louis Arbor Day
  • Minutes
  • Consent agenda: warrant for $438,803
  • Approval of appointment of Margaret Kozozenski to the Tree Board
  • 2021 tax rate and special tax levy
  • Annual fee for the Water Service Repair Program
  • Annual fee for the Sewer Lateral Repair Program
  • Change order for the 2021 concrete replacement program
  • Supplement to a cost share agreement with Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission
  • Four year contract for depository and banking services
  • Budget revision
  • Replacing part of the municipal code about Engineering and Plan Preparations manual for public facilities
  • Agreement with Inverness HOA to construct and maintain a path on South Charlemagne
  • Resolution for an application for a grant for public safety equipment and technology

Bills may be read twice and approved in one meeting. The agenda also includes time for public, board, and staff comments.

A full agenda can be found on the city’s website.

