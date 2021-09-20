Lake Saint Louis Board of Aldermen Sept. 20 agenda: New liquor laws, 2021 tax rates

The Lake Saint Louis Board of Aldermen will meet on Tuesday, September 20, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. for a joint work session and at 7 p.m. for the regular meeting.

On the agenda for the 6:30 p.m. work session:

Street light visibility (tree foliage around street lights)

New Missouri liquor control laws (to-go cocktail sale now permanent, but rules must be followed)

Sewer lateral and water service insurance program

Traffic calming (setting up a uniform process for making decisions about installations)

General discussion

On the agenda for the 7 p.m. regular meeting:

Announcement – October 8 is Lake Saint Louis Arbor Day

Minutes

Consent agenda: warrant for $438,803

Approval of appointment of Margaret Kozozenski to the Tree Board

2021 tax rate and special tax levy

Annual fee for the Water Service Repair Program

Annual fee for the Sewer Lateral Repair Program

Change order for the 2021 concrete replacement program

Supplement to a cost share agreement with Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission

Four year contract for depository and banking services

Budget revision

Replacing part of the municipal code about Engineering and Plan Preparations manual for public facilities

Agreement with Inverness HOA to construct and maintain a path on South Charlemagne

Resolution for an application for a grant for public safety equipment and technology

Bills may be read twice and approved in one meeting. The agenda also includes time for public, board, and staff comments.

A full agenda can be found on the city’s website.