Lake Saint Louis Board of Aldermen Sept. 20 agenda: New liquor laws, 2021 tax rates

The Lake Saint Louis Board of Aldermen will meet on Tuesday, September 20, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. for a joint work session and at 7 p.m. for the regular meeting.
On the agenda for the 6:30 p.m. work session:
- Street light visibility (tree foliage around street lights)
- New Missouri liquor control laws (to-go cocktail sale now permanent, but rules must be followed)
- Sewer lateral and water service insurance program
- Traffic calming (setting up a uniform process for making decisions about installations)
- General discussion
On the agenda for the 7 p.m. regular meeting:
- Announcement – October 8 is Lake Saint Louis Arbor Day
- Minutes
- Consent agenda: warrant for $438,803
- Approval of appointment of Margaret Kozozenski to the Tree Board
- 2021 tax rate and special tax levy
- Annual fee for the Water Service Repair Program
- Annual fee for the Sewer Lateral Repair Program
- Change order for the 2021 concrete replacement program
- Supplement to a cost share agreement with Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission
- Four year contract for depository and banking services
- Budget revision
- Replacing part of the municipal code about Engineering and Plan Preparations manual for public facilities
- Agreement with Inverness HOA to construct and maintain a path on South Charlemagne
- Resolution for an application for a grant for public safety equipment and technology
Bills may be read twice and approved in one meeting. The agenda also includes time for public, board, and staff comments.
