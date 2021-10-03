70 West Sentinel » Latest News » Cities » Lake Saint Louis » Lake Saint Louis Board of Aldermen Oct. 4 agenda: Vehicle purchase
Oct. 2, 2021 7:35 PM Government, Lake Saint Louis, Upcoming Events 0
Lake Saint Louis Welcome Sign

The Lake Saint Louis Board of Aldermen will meet on Monday,  October 4, 2021 at 7 p.m. for the regular meeting. The 5:30 p.m. work session has been canceled.

On the agenda for the 7 p.m. regular meeting:

  • Minutes
  • Consent agenda: warrant for $1,737,820
  • Tabled item: agreement with Inverness HOA to construct and maintain a path for a mid-block crossing on South Charlemagne. Was tabled at Sept. 20 meeting.
  • Contract for work related to the Lake Saint Louis Boulevard reconstruction concept study project
  • Purchase of a 2022 Chevy Equinox for the Public Works Department
  • Purchase of a 2022 Ford F-150 for the Public Works Department
  • Rescinding the authorization to purchase a video and access control system upgrade
  • Budget revision

Bills may be read twice and approved in one meeting. The agenda also includes time for public, board, and staff comments.

A full agenda can be found on the city’s website.

