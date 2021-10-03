Lake Saint Louis Board of Aldermen Oct. 4 agenda: Vehicle purchase

The Lake Saint Louis Board of Aldermen will meet on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 7 p.m. for the regular meeting. The 5:30 p.m. work session has been canceled.

On the agenda for the 7 p.m. regular meeting:

Minutes

Consent agenda: warrant for $1,737,820

Tabled item: agreement with Inverness HOA to construct and maintain a path for a mid-block crossing on South Charlemagne. Was tabled at Sept. 20 meeting.

Contract for work related to the Lake Saint Louis Boulevard reconstruction concept study project

Purchase of a 2022 Chevy Equinox for the Public Works Department

Purchase of a 2022 Ford F-150 for the Public Works Department

Rescinding the authorization to purchase a video and access control system upgrade

Budget revision

Bills may be read twice and approved in one meeting. The agenda also includes time for public, board, and staff comments.

A full agenda can be found on the city’s website.