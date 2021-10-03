Lake Saint Louis Board of Aldermen Oct. 4 agenda: Vehicle purchase

The Lake Saint Louis Board of Aldermen will meet on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 7 p.m. for the regular meeting. The 5:30 p.m. work session has been canceled.
On the agenda for the 7 p.m. regular meeting:
- Minutes
- Consent agenda: warrant for $1,737,820
- Tabled item: agreement with Inverness HOA to construct and maintain a path for a mid-block crossing on South Charlemagne. Was tabled at Sept. 20 meeting.
- Contract for work related to the Lake Saint Louis Boulevard reconstruction concept study project
- Purchase of a 2022 Chevy Equinox for the Public Works Department
- Purchase of a 2022 Ford F-150 for the Public Works Department
- Rescinding the authorization to purchase a video and access control system upgrade
- Budget revision
Bills may be read twice and approved in one meeting. The agenda also includes time for public, board, and staff comments.
