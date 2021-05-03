70 West Sentinel » Latest News » Cities » Lake Saint Louis » Lake Saint Louis Board of Aldermen May 3 agenda: Special meeting to fill Ward 3 vacancy
May. 3, 2021 11:52 AM Government, Lake Saint Louis, Upcoming Events 0
Lake Saint Louis Civic Center

The Lake Saint Louis Board of Aldermen will meet on Monday, May 3 at 5 p.m. for a special meeting, at 5:30 p.m. for the work session and at 7 p.m. for the regular meeting.

Public attendance at the work session and regular meeting will be through virtual presence only:

The meeting will be available live on the City’s YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjStvkwU6KG6PbcNLuT9VLg.  The Board will accept comments by e-mail at Board@lakesaintlouis.com or in writing until 4 p.m., Monday, April 19, 2021; comments received in a timely fashion will be read or summarized during the 7 p.m. business meeting.

On the agenda for the 5 p.m. special meeting:

  • Approving Mayor Law’s appointment of Justin Hensley to fill the vacant seat on Ward 3 until the term ends in April 2022. (The seat became vacant when Jason Law was elected mayor)

On the agenda for the 5:30 p.m. work session:

  • Budget for 2021-2022
  • Parks and Rec capital budget
  • Sewer lateral and water service insurance program
  • Wyndstone assessments
  • Meeting procedures
  • General discussion

On the agenda for the 7 p.m. regular meeting:

  • Minutes from April 19 and April 21
  • Consent agenda: warrant for $455,199, budget transfers, liquor license renewals
  • Extension of contract for landscape maintenance services
  • Awarding a bid for the annual asphalt overlay program
  • Agreement with McBride Duello for completion of improvements for Wyndstone Plat 4
  • Budget revision
  • Resolution urging state senators and representatives to vote against House Bill 920, which would eliminate April municipal elections
  • Resolution for application for funding assistance from the Missouri Association of Community Arts Agencies Rural Initiative Community Program

Bills may be read twice and approved in one meeting. The agenda also includes time for public, board, and staff comments.

A full agenda can be found on the city’s website.

