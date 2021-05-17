Lake Saint Louis Board of Aldermen May 17 agenda: Employee insurance, concrete replacement

The Lake Saint Louis Board of Aldermen will meet on Monday, May 17 at 5:30 p.m. for the work session and at 7 p.m. for the regular meeting.

On the agenda for the 5:30 p.m. work session:

Fiscal year 2021/2022 General Fund Expenses

Public Works Capital Budget

General discussion

On the agenda for the 7 p.m. regular meeting:

Minutes from May 3 meetings

Consent agenda: warrant for $513,005.33, balance sheet and financial statement for March 31, new liquor licenses (The Shop Barber & Bar( and renewals (Grillo’s Chop and Barrel, Sushi Sen, QuikTrip, Lake Saint Louis Exposition Park, El Maguey, Heritage of Hawk Ridge Community Association, El Maguey LSL Boulevard, Mattingly’s, Asabi Grill, The Axe House, Schnuck’s

Ordinance for an agreement with QuikTrip for improvements at 8334 Highway N

Ordinance for life and disability insurance documents

Ordinance for employee dental insurance

Ordinance accepting grant from the Missouri Association of Community Arts Agencies

Ordinance for a budget revision

Ordinance for a special tax levy for 2020 unpaid weed violations

Ordinance awarding a contract for the 2021 concrete panel replacement program

Bills may be read twice and approved in one meeting. The agenda also includes time for public, board, and staff comments.

A full agenda can be found on the city’s website.