Lake Saint Louis Board of Aldermen March 15 agenda: I-64 outer road, Shop with a Cop grant

The Lake Saint Louis Board of Aldermen will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 15, 2021 for work session and at 7 p.m. for the regular meeting.

Public attendance at the work session and regular meeting will be through virtual presence only:

To join by computer or Mobile application: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89460167535?pwd=UTEvbzBYd2V2RVZybFh2Y29MclhMdz09

To join by telephone (audio only): call (312) 626-6799, Meeting ID: 894 6016 7535, Password: 35044345

The meeting will be available live on the City’s YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjStvkwU6KG6PbcNLuT9VLg. The Board will accept comments by e-mail at Board@lakesaintlouis.com or in writing until 4 p.m., Monday, March 1, 2021; comments received in a timely fashion will be read or summarized during the 7 p.m. business meeting.

On the agenda for the 6:30 p.m. workshop:

Discussion of proposals for I-64 Outer Roads and access

General Discussion

On the agenda for the 7 p.m. regular meeting:

Public hearing on a request for a vacation of a portion of the Old Highway N right-of-way (continued from previous meeting)

Minutes of March 1 meeting

Consent agenda: Warrant for $573,540.57, budget transfers

Appointments to Park Board, Tree Board, St. Charles County Radio Policy Committee

Tabled items: Preliminary Subdivision Plat, Final Plat, and vacation of part of Old Highway N right-of-way

Contract for services for the Founders Park and Boulevard Park asphalt improvement projects

Cost share agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission

Budget revision

Resolution for grant from Walmart Foundation for Shop with a Cop program

Resolution for grant for the Lake Saint Louis Boulevard concept study from St. Charles County Road Board

Resolution for grant for traffic signal upgrades from St. Charles County Road Board

Resolution for grant for improvements for Technology Drive from St. Charles County Road Board

The agenda also includes public, board, and staff comment.

A full agenda can be found on the city’s website.