Lake Saint Louis Board of Aldermen March 15 agenda: I-64 outer road, Shop with a Cop grant

The Lake Saint Louis Board of Aldermen will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 15, 2021 for work session and at 7 p.m. for the regular meeting.
Public attendance at the work session and regular meeting will be through virtual presence only:
- To join by computer or Mobile application: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89460167535?pwd=UTEvbzBYd2V2RVZybFh2Y29MclhMdz09
- To join by telephone (audio only): call (312) 626-6799, Meeting ID: 894 6016 7535, Password: 35044345
The meeting will be available live on the City’s YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjStvkwU6KG6PbcNLuT9VLg. The Board will accept comments by e-mail at Board@lakesaintlouis.com or in writing until 4 p.m., Monday, March 1, 2021; comments received in a timely fashion will be read or summarized during the 7 p.m. business meeting.
On the agenda for the 6:30 p.m. workshop:
- Discussion of proposals for I-64 Outer Roads and access
- General Discussion
On the agenda for the 7 p.m. regular meeting:
- Public hearing on a request for a vacation of a portion of the Old Highway N right-of-way (continued from previous meeting)
- Minutes of March 1 meeting
- Consent agenda: Warrant for $573,540.57, budget transfers
- Appointments to Park Board, Tree Board, St. Charles County Radio Policy Committee
- Tabled items: Preliminary Subdivision Plat, Final Plat, and vacation of part of Old Highway N right-of-way
- Contract for services for the Founders Park and Boulevard Park asphalt improvement projects
- Cost share agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission
- Budget revision
- Resolution for grant from Walmart Foundation for Shop with a Cop program
- Resolution for grant for the Lake Saint Louis Boulevard concept study from St. Charles County Road Board
- Resolution for grant for traffic signal upgrades from St. Charles County Road Board
- Resolution for grant for improvements for Technology Drive from St. Charles County Road Board
The agenda also includes public, board, and staff comment.
Be the first to comment