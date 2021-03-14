Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Lake Saint Louis Board of Aldermen March 15 agenda: I-64 outer road, Shop with a Cop grant

Mar. 14, 2021 3:52 PM Government, Lake Saint Louis, Upcoming Events 0
Lake Saint Louis Civic Center

The Lake Saint Louis Board of Aldermen will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 15, 2021 for work session and at 7 p.m. for the regular meeting.

Public attendance at the work session and regular meeting will be through virtual presence only:

The meeting will be available live on the City’s YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjStvkwU6KG6PbcNLuT9VLg.  The Board will accept comments by e-mail at Board@lakesaintlouis.com or in writing until 4 p.m., Monday, March 1, 2021; comments received in a timely fashion will be read or summarized during the 7 p.m. business meeting.

On the agenda for the 6:30 p.m. workshop:

  • Discussion of proposals for I-64 Outer Roads and access
  • General Discussion

On the agenda for the 7 p.m. regular meeting:

  • Public hearing on a request for a vacation of a portion of the Old Highway N right-of-way (continued from previous meeting)
  • Minutes of March 1 meeting
  • Consent agenda: Warrant for $573,540.57, budget transfers
  • Appointments to Park Board, Tree Board, St. Charles County Radio Policy Committee
  • Tabled items: Preliminary Subdivision Plat, Final Plat, and vacation of part of Old Highway N right-of-way
  • Contract for services for the Founders Park and Boulevard Park asphalt improvement projects
  • Cost share agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission
  • Budget revision
  • Resolution for grant from Walmart Foundation for Shop with a Cop program
  • Resolution for grant for the Lake Saint Louis Boulevard concept study from St. Charles County Road Board
  • Resolution for grant for traffic signal upgrades from St. Charles County Road Board
  • Resolution for grant for improvements for Technology Drive from St. Charles County Road Board

The agenda also includes public, board, and staff comment.

A full agenda can be found on the city’s website.

