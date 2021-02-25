Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Lake Saint Louis Board of Aldermen March 1 agenda: Show-Me Courts, stormwater management

Feb. 25, 2021 2:57 PM Government, Lake Saint Louis, Upcoming Events 1

The Lake Saint Louis Board of Aldermen will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 1, 2021 for work session and at 7 p.m. for the regular meeting.

Public attendance at the work session and regular meeting will be through virtual presence only:

The meeting will be available live on the City’s YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjStvkwU6KG6PbcNLuT9VLg.  The Board will accept comments by e-mail at Board@lakesaintlouis.com or in writing until 4 p.m., Monday, March 1, 2021; comments received in a timely fashion will be read or summarized during the 7 p.m. business meeting.

On the agenda for the 6:30 p.m. workshop:

  • Discussion of financial procedures for Show-Me-Courts implementation
  • General Discussion

On the agenda for the 7 p.m. regular meeting:

  • Public hearing on a request for a vacation of a portion of the Old Highway N right-of-way
  • Public hearing for comment about the city’s storm water management plan
  • Minutes of Feb. 16 meeting
  • Consent agenda: Warrant for $1,688,947, balance sheet and income statement
  • Tabled items: request for a vacation of a portion of the Old Highway N right-of-way. (P& Z recommended approval. BOA tabled)
  • Renewal option for a contract for the Traffic Signal Repair & Maintenance Project
  • Escrow agreement for maintenance of streets and storm sewers in The City in the Wyndstone Plat 3
  • Acceptance of streets and stormwater system in Wyndstone Plat 3
  • Intergovernmental agreement with St. Charles County for use of the Backup Dispatch Center in Wentzville
  • Budget revision
  • Resolution authorizing account signers for the municipal court checking account

The agenda also includes public, board, and staff comment.

A full agenda can be found on the city’s website.

1 Trackback / Pingback

  1. Lake Saint Louis Board of Aldermen March 1 agenda: Show-Me Courts, stormwater management | westplex.video

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.