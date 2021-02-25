Lake Saint Louis Board of Aldermen March 1 agenda: Show-Me Courts, stormwater management

The Lake Saint Louis Board of Aldermen will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 1, 2021 for work session and at 7 p.m. for the regular meeting.
Public attendance at the work session and regular meeting will be through virtual presence only:
- To join by computer or Mobile application: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89460167535?pwd=UTEvbzBYd2V2RVZybFh2Y29MclhMdz09
- To join by telephone (audio only): call (312) 626-6799, Meeting ID: 894 6016 7535, Password: 35044345
The meeting will be available live on the City’s YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjStvkwU6KG6PbcNLuT9VLg. The Board will accept comments by e-mail at Board@lakesaintlouis.com or in writing until 4 p.m., Monday, March 1, 2021; comments received in a timely fashion will be read or summarized during the 7 p.m. business meeting.
On the agenda for the 6:30 p.m. workshop:
- Discussion of financial procedures for Show-Me-Courts implementation
- General Discussion
On the agenda for the 7 p.m. regular meeting:
- Public hearing on a request for a vacation of a portion of the Old Highway N right-of-way
- Public hearing for comment about the city’s storm water management plan
- Minutes of Feb. 16 meeting
- Consent agenda: Warrant for $1,688,947, balance sheet and income statement
- Tabled items: request for a vacation of a portion of the Old Highway N right-of-way. (P& Z recommended approval. BOA tabled)
- Renewal option for a contract for the Traffic Signal Repair & Maintenance Project
- Escrow agreement for maintenance of streets and storm sewers in The City in the Wyndstone Plat 3
- Acceptance of streets and stormwater system in Wyndstone Plat 3
- Intergovernmental agreement with St. Charles County for use of the Backup Dispatch Center in Wentzville
- Budget revision
- Resolution authorizing account signers for the municipal court checking account
The agenda also includes public, board, and staff comment.
