Lake Saint Louis Board of Aldermen March 1 agenda: Show-Me Courts, stormwater management

The Lake Saint Louis Board of Aldermen will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 1, 2021 for work session and at 7 p.m. for the regular meeting.

Public attendance at the work session and regular meeting will be through virtual presence only:

To join by computer or Mobile application: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89460167535?pwd=UTEvbzBYd2V2RVZybFh2Y29MclhMdz09

To join by telephone (audio only): call (312) 626-6799, Meeting ID: 894 6016 7535, Password: 35044345

The meeting will be available live on the City’s YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjStvkwU6KG6PbcNLuT9VLg. The Board will accept comments by e-mail at Board@lakesaintlouis.com or in writing until 4 p.m., Monday, March 1, 2021; comments received in a timely fashion will be read or summarized during the 7 p.m. business meeting.

On the agenda for the 6:30 p.m. workshop:

Discussion of financial procedures for Show-Me-Courts implementation

General Discussion

On the agenda for the 7 p.m. regular meeting:

Public hearing on a request for a vacation of a portion of the Old Highway N right-of-way

Public hearing for comment about the city’s storm water management plan

Minutes of Feb. 16 meeting

Consent agenda: Warrant for $1,688,947, balance sheet and income statement

Tabled items: request for a vacation of a portion of the Old Highway N right-of-way. (P& Z recommended approval. BOA tabled)

Renewal option for a contract for the Traffic Signal Repair & Maintenance Project

Escrow agreement for maintenance of streets and storm sewers in The City in the Wyndstone Plat 3

Acceptance of streets and stormwater system in Wyndstone Plat 3

Intergovernmental agreement with St. Charles County for use of the Backup Dispatch Center in Wentzville

Budget revision

Resolution authorizing account signers for the municipal court checking account

The agenda also includes public, board, and staff comment.

A full agenda can be found on the city’s website.