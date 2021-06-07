Lake Saint Louis Board of Aldermen June 7 agenda: Temporary sign polices and code enforcement

The Lake Saint Louis Board of Aldermen will meet on Monday, June 7 at 5:30 p.m. for the work session and at 7 p.m. for the regular meeting.
On the agenda for the 5:30 p.m. work session:
- 2021/2022 budget
- Code enforcement and temporary sign policies
- General discussion
On the agenda for the 7 p.m. regular meeting:
- Minutes from May 17 meeting
- Consent agenda: April 2021 financial statement and balance sheet, budget transfers, warrant for $772,290.44, special event promoter’s permit for Unlimited Play 5K on June 12, liquor licenses for Dierberg’s and Hygge, liquor license renewals for Tumbleweeds and The Beardly Man.
- Appointment of Brian McKinney to the Planning and Zoning Commission
- Ordinance to dispose of two surplus vehicles
- Ordinance to adopt the 2021-2022 budget
- Ordinance to adopt a budget revision for the 2020-2021 budget
Bills may be read twice and approved in one meeting. The agenda also includes time for public, board, and staff comments.
Be the first to comment