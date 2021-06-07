Lake Saint Louis Board of Aldermen June 7 agenda: Temporary sign polices and code enforcement

The Lake Saint Louis Board of Aldermen will meet on Monday, June 7 at 5:30 p.m. for the work session and at 7 p.m. for the regular meeting.

On the agenda for the 5:30 p.m. work session:

2021/2022 budget

Code enforcement and temporary sign policies

General discussion

On the agenda for the 7 p.m. regular meeting:

Minutes from May 17 meeting

Consent agenda: April 2021 financial statement and balance sheet, budget transfers, warrant for $772,290.44, special event promoter’s permit for Unlimited Play 5K on June 12, liquor licenses for Dierberg’s and Hygge, liquor license renewals for Tumbleweeds and The Beardly Man.

Appointment of Brian McKinney to the Planning and Zoning Commission

Ordinance to dispose of two surplus vehicles

Ordinance to adopt the 2021-2022 budget

Ordinance to adopt a budget revision for the 2020-2021 budget

Bills may be read twice and approved in one meeting. The agenda also includes time for public, board, and staff comments.

A full agenda can be found on the city’s website.