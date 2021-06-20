70 West Sentinel » Latest News » Cities » Lake Saint Louis » Lake Saint Louis Board of Aldermen June 21 agenda: Driveway regulations, board appointments
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Lake Saint Louis Board of Aldermen June 21 agenda: Driveway regulations, board appointments

Jun. 20, 2021 6:21 PM Government, Lake Saint Louis 0

The Lake Saint Louis Board of Aldermen will meet on Monday, June 21 at 5:30 p.m. for the work session and at 7 p.m. for the regular meeting.

On the agenda for the 5:30 p.m. work session:

  • Economic development tools
  • Driveway permit regulations (materials, widths, approach apron)
  • Pet boarding facilities
  • General discussion

On the agenda for the 7 p.m. regular meeting:

  • Minutes of June 7 meeting
  • Appointment of Steve Burke to the Police Review Board; Chris Hinkle as the Park Board BOA liaison; Gary Torlina as the Board of Adjustment liaison; Justin Hensley as the Building Appeals Board liaison; Jacalyn Schauer as the Tree Board liaison and City Image Advisory Committee liaison
  • Ordinance to adopt the 2021-2022 budget
  • Ordinance authorizing Jetpay Payment Services for Municipal Court credit card processing
  • Ordinance to grand right of entry to Verizon Wireless

Bills may be read twice and approved in one meeting. The agenda also includes time for public, board, and staff comments.

A full agenda can be found on the city’s website.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.