Lake Saint Louis Board of Aldermen June 21 agenda: Driveway regulations, board appointments

The Lake Saint Louis Board of Aldermen will meet on Monday, June 21 at 5:30 p.m. for the work session and at 7 p.m. for the regular meeting.

On the agenda for the 5:30 p.m. work session:

Economic development tools

Driveway permit regulations (materials, widths, approach apron)

Pet boarding facilities

General discussion

On the agenda for the 7 p.m. regular meeting:

Minutes of June 7 meeting

Appointment of Steve Burke to the Police Review Board; Chris Hinkle as the Park Board BOA liaison; Gary Torlina as the Board of Adjustment liaison; Justin Hensley as the Building Appeals Board liaison; Jacalyn Schauer as the Tree Board liaison and City Image Advisory Committee liaison

Ordinance to adopt the 2021-2022 budget

Ordinance authorizing Jetpay Payment Services for Municipal Court credit card processing

Ordinance to grand right of entry to Verizon Wireless

Bills may be read twice and approved in one meeting. The agenda also includes time for public, board, and staff comments.

A full agenda can be found on the city’s website.