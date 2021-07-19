70 West Sentinel » Latest News » Cities » Lake Saint Louis » Lake Saint Louis Board of Aldermen July 19 agenda: Solid waste contract; American Rescue Plan funds
Lake Saint Louis Board of Aldermen July 19 agenda: Solid waste contract; American Rescue Plan funds

Jul. 18, 2021 7:45 PM Government, Lake Saint Louis 0
Lake Saint Louis Civic Center

The Lake Saint Louis Board of Aldermen will meet on Monday, July 19 at 5:30 p.m. for the work session and at 7 p.m. for the regular meeting.

On the agenda for the 5:30 p.m. work session:

  • Public Water Supply District 2 president speaking about rule change regarding multifamily unit metering
  • Driveway widths
  • Solid waste contract, option to extend the Meridian contract for one year
  • General

On the agenda for the 7 p.m. regular meeting:

  • Minutes from July 6 meeting
  • Consent agenda: warrant for $613,067, budget adjustment/transfer
  • Purchase of 15 outdoor security cameras
  • Authorizing auction for five police vehicles
  • Budget revision
  • Resolution in support of reducing speed limit on Civic Center Drive
  • Resolution to request funds from U.S. Department of the Treasury (American Rescue Plan, Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund)

Bills may be read twice and approved in one meeting. The agenda also includes time for public, board, and staff comments.

A full agenda can be found on the city’s website.

