Lake Saint Louis Board of Aldermen August 2 agenda: Automated license plate readers; parade permits

Aug. 1, 2021 5:04 PM Government, Lake Saint Louis, Upcoming Events 0
Lake Saint Louis Welcome Sign

The Lake Saint Louis Board of Aldermen will meet on Monday, August 2, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. for a work session and at 7 p.m. for the regular meeting.

On the agenda for the 5:30 p.m. work session:

  • Solid waste contract, option to extend the Meridian contract for one year
  • Temporary sign policies – City stopped enforcement of most temporary sign regulations during the pandemic, until June of this year. How to proceed?
  • Inverness cart path
  • Driveway widths
  • Design exemption water quality volume for Boulders at Lake Saint Louis
  • General

On the agenda for the 7 p.m. regular meeting:

  • Minutes from July 19 meeting
  • Consent agenda: warrant for $483,075
  • Purchase of video and access control system upgrade ($43,914)
  • Agreement for services related to installation of automated license plate readers ($27,500 first year, $25,000 second year)
  • Amendment to city ordinance regarding permits for parades
  • Purchase of 2021 dump truck, plow, spreader
  • Budget revision
  • Contract for on-call right of way services

Bills may be read twice and approved in one meeting. The agenda also includes time for public, board, and staff comments.

A full agenda can be found on the city’s website.

