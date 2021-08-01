Lake Saint Louis Board of Aldermen August 2 agenda: Automated license plate readers; parade permits

The Lake Saint Louis Board of Aldermen will meet on Monday, August 2, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. for a work session and at 7 p.m. for the regular meeting.

On the agenda for the 5:30 p.m. work session:

Solid waste contract, option to extend the Meridian contract for one year

Temporary sign policies – City stopped enforcement of most temporary sign regulations during the pandemic, until June of this year. How to proceed?

Inverness cart path

Driveway widths

Design exemption water quality volume for Boulders at Lake Saint Louis

General

On the agenda for the 7 p.m. regular meeting:

Minutes from July 19 meeting

Consent agenda: warrant for $483,075

Purchase of video and access control system upgrade ($43,914)

Agreement for services related to installation of automated license plate readers ($27,500 first year, $25,000 second year)

Amendment to city ordinance regarding permits for parades

Purchase of 2021 dump truck, plow, spreader

Budget revision

Contract for on-call right of way services

Bills may be read twice and approved in one meeting. The agenda also includes time for public, board, and staff comments.

A full agenda can be found on the city’s website.