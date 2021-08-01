Lake Saint Louis Board of Aldermen August 2 agenda: Automated license plate readers; parade permits

The Lake Saint Louis Board of Aldermen will meet on Monday, August 2, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. for a work session and at 7 p.m. for the regular meeting.
On the agenda for the 5:30 p.m. work session:
- Solid waste contract, option to extend the Meridian contract for one year
- Temporary sign policies – City stopped enforcement of most temporary sign regulations during the pandemic, until June of this year. How to proceed?
- Inverness cart path
- Driveway widths
- Design exemption water quality volume for Boulders at Lake Saint Louis
- General
On the agenda for the 7 p.m. regular meeting:
- Minutes from July 19 meeting
- Consent agenda: warrant for $483,075
- Purchase of video and access control system upgrade ($43,914)
- Agreement for services related to installation of automated license plate readers ($27,500 first year, $25,000 second year)
- Amendment to city ordinance regarding permits for parades
- Purchase of 2021 dump truck, plow, spreader
- Budget revision
- Contract for on-call right of way services
Bills may be read twice and approved in one meeting. The agenda also includes time for public, board, and staff comments.
Be the first to comment