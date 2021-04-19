Lake Saint Louis Board of Aldermen April 19 agenda: Public hearings on two apartment complexes

The Lake Saint Louis Board of Aldermen will meet on Monday, April 19 at 5:30 p.m. for the work session and at 7 p.m. for the regular meeting.

Public attendance at the work session and regular meeting will be through virtual presence only:

To join by computer or Mobile application: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89460167535?pwd=UTEvbzBYd2V2RVZybFh2Y29MclhMdz09

To join by telephone (audio only): call (312) 626-6799, Meeting ID: 894 6016 7535, Password: 35044345

The meeting will be available live on the City’s YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjStvkwU6KG6PbcNLuT9VLg. The Board will accept comments by e-mail at Board@lakesaintlouis.com or in writing until 4 p.m., Monday, April 19, 2021; comments received in a timely fashion will be read or summarized during the 7 p.m. business meeting.

On the agenda for the 5:30 p.m. work session:

Auto theft task force update

Use tax committee

General discussion

On the agenda for the 7 p.m. regular meeting:

Public hearing on a zoning request on behalf of Linda Parker, owner (Planning & Zoning approved)

Public hearing on a special use permit for 240 dwelling units in 10 multi-unit buildings at 2811 Technology Drive and 319 Feise Commercial Drive (Planning and Zoning did not approve)

Public hearing on a special use permit for 156 dwelling units in five multi-unit buildings (Planning and Zoning approved)

Public hearing on amendments to the city code about floodplain management

Minutes of April 5 meeting

Consent agenda: Warrant for $2,191,620, budget transfers, liquor license renewals for Walmart, Lakeside Pub, Walgreen’s, Murphy Oil, Dollar General, BC’s Kitchen, Lake Forest Golf & Country Club, Gas N Shop, Circle K, Lake Saint Louis Community Association (Clubhouse and Dam Bar), both Petro Marts

Ordinance for a change order for the asphalt improvements for Founders Park and Boulevard Park

Ordinance for an agreement for street sweeping service

Ordinance to retain a financial advisor for the city

Ordinance to renew pavement marking services

Ordinance to establish the zoning for 8551 Orf Road as Rural Residential

Ordinance to approve zoning, a site plan and special use permit for the construction of 240 dwelling units in 10 multi-unit buildings at 2811 Technology Drive and 319 Feise Commercial Drive to be known as Boulders at Lake Saint Louis

Ordinance to approve zoning, site plan and special use permit for the construction of 156 dwelling units in five multi-unit buldings located in the 3400 block of Technology Drive, to be known as Meadows Luxury Living

Ordinance to amend the city code about floodplain management

Ordinance for an agreement for completion of improvements for the Waterways Phase 2B

Budget revision

Ordinance amending the city code about city holidays and overtime compensation

Authorizing an online auction for a 2012 Ford 350 truck, plow and spreader

Ordinance for the acceptance of conveyance for a portion of Old Highway N

Resolution to submit an application for a safety grant from Firehouse Subs for the purchase of five defibrillators

Bills may be read twice and approved in one meeting. The agenda also includes time for public, board, and staff comments.

A full agenda can be found on the city’s website.