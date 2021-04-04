Lake Saint Louis April 5 Board of Aldermen agenda: Contract for Old Highway N Phase 2 project

The Lake Saint Louis Board of Aldermen will meet at 7 p.m. for the regular meeting. The 5:30 work session has been canceled.

Public attendance at the work session and regular meeting will be through virtual presence only:

To join by computer or Mobile application: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89460167535?pwd=UTEvbzBYd2V2RVZybFh2Y29MclhMdz09

To join by telephone (audio only): call (312) 626-6799, Meeting ID: 894 6016 7535, Password: 35044345

The meeting will be available live on the City’s YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjStvkwU6KG6PbcNLuT9VLg. The Board will accept comments by e-mail at Board@lakesaintlouis.com or in writing until 4 p.m., Monday, April 5, 2021; comments received in a timely fashion will be read or summarized during the 7 p.m. business meeting.

On the agenda for the 7 p.m. regular meeting:

Public hearing on a request for a vacation of a portion of the Old Highway N right-of-way (continued from previous meeting)

Minutes of March 15 meeting

Consent agenda: Warrant for $663,151, delinquent tax list, budget transfers

Appointments: Marsh Sverdup re-appointment to the Park Board

Tabled items: Preliminary Subdivision Plat, Final Plat, and vacation of part of Old Highway N right-of-way

Ordinance to enter a supplement to a contract for Old Highway N Phase 2 improvement project

Ordinance for a contract for computer-aided dispatch services for the police department

Ordinance for a budget revision

The agenda also includes time for public, board, and staff comments.

A full agenda can be found on the city’s website.