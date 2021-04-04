70 West Sentinel » Latest News » Cities » Lake Saint Louis » Lake Saint Louis April 5 Board of Aldermen agenda: Contract for Old Highway N Phase 2 project
Apr. 4, 2021 4:44 PM Government, Lake Saint Louis, Upcoming Events 0
Lake Saint Louis Civic Center

The Lake Saint Louis Board of Aldermen will meet at 7 p.m. for the regular meeting. The 5:30 work session has been canceled.

Public attendance at the work session and regular meeting will be through virtual presence only:

The meeting will be available live on the City’s YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjStvkwU6KG6PbcNLuT9VLg.  The Board will accept comments by e-mail at Board@lakesaintlouis.com or in writing until 4 p.m., Monday, April 5, 2021; comments received in a timely fashion will be read or summarized during the 7 p.m. business meeting.

On the agenda for the 7 p.m. regular meeting:

  • Public hearing on a request for a vacation of a portion of the Old Highway N right-of-way (continued from previous meeting)
  • Minutes of March 15 meeting
  • Consent agenda: Warrant for $663,151, delinquent tax list, budget transfers
  • Appointments: Marsh Sverdup re-appointment to the Park Board
  • Tabled items: Preliminary Subdivision Plat, Final Plat, and vacation of part of Old Highway N right-of-way
  • Ordinance to enter a supplement to a contract for Old Highway N Phase 2 improvement project
  • Ordinance for a contract for computer-aided dispatch services for the police department
  • Ordinance for a budget revision

The agenda also includes time for public, board, and staff comments.

A full agenda can be found on the city’s website.

