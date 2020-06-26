Kindergarten enrollment for Fort Zumwalt Schools open by appointment

Fort Zumwalt School District reminds all residents that children who will be 5 years old on or before July 31 can be enrolled for Kindergarten at the following elementary schools between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Please call ahead to make an appointment.
Dardenne Elementary
2621 Highway K,
O’Fallon
636.978.4001
des.fz.k12.mo.us
Emge Elementary
250 Fallon Parkway,
O’Fallon
636.978.4186
ees.fz.k12.mo.us
Flint Hill Elementary
587 Mexico Rd.,
Wentzville
636.542.7095
fhe.fz.k12.mo.us
Hawthorn Elementary
166 Boone Hills Dr.,
St. Peters
636.474.3999
hes.fz.k12.mo.us
J.L. Mudd Elementary
610 Prince Ruppert,
O’Fallon
636.272.2709
jlm.fz.k12.mo.us
Mid Rivers Elementary
7479 Mexico Rd.,
St. Peters
636.278.2168
mre.fz.k12.mo.us
Mount Hope Elementary
1099 Mount Hope Lane,
O’Fallon
636.240.9484
mhe.fz.k12.mo.us
Ostmann Elementary
200 Meriwether Lewis Dr.,
O’Fallon
636.281.3382
oes.fz.k12.mo.us
Pheasant Point Elementary
3450 Pheasant Meadow Dr.,
O’Fallon
636.379.0173
ppe.fz.k12.mo.us
Progress South Elementary
201 Knaust Road,
St. Peters
636.272.2721
pse.fz.k12.mo.us
Rock Creek Elementary
8970 Mexico Road,
O’Fallon
636.980.1800
rce.fz.k12.mo.us
St. Peters Elementary
400 McMenamy Rd.,
St. Peters
636.397.3211
spe.fz.k12.mo.us
Twin Chimneys Elementary
7396 Twin Chimneys Blvd.,
O’Fallon
636.240.0093
tce.fz.k12.mo.us
Westhoff Elementary
900 Homefield Blvd.,
O’Fallon
636.272.6710
wes.fz.k12.mo.us
Parents can start the process at fz.k12.mo.us, or any of the school websites listed above. Just click the “KINDERGARTEN ENROLLMENT” ribbon at the top of the home page. Uncertain which school your child will attend? Call District Office at 636.240.2072.
If you know someone living in Fort Zumwalt School District who has a child who will be 5 on or before July 31, please encourage them to connect with their elementary school to register for kindergarten.
