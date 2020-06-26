Kindergarten enrollment for Fort Zumwalt Schools open by appointment

Fort Zumwalt School District reminds all residents that children who will be 5 years old on or before July 31 can be enrolled for Kindergarten at the following elementary schools between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Please call ahead to make an appointment.

Dardenne Elementary

2621 Highway K,

O’Fallon

636.978.4001

des.fz.k12.mo.us

Emge Elementary

250 Fallon Parkway,

O’Fallon

636.978.4186

ees.fz.k12.mo.us

Flint Hill Elementary

587 Mexico Rd.,

Wentzville

636.542.7095

fhe.fz.k12.mo.us

Hawthorn Elementary

166 Boone Hills Dr.,

St. Peters

636.474.3999

hes.fz.k12.mo.us

J.L. Mudd Elementary

610 Prince Ruppert,

O’Fallon

636.272.2709

jlm.fz.k12.mo.us

Mid Rivers Elementary

7479 Mexico Rd.,

St. Peters

636.278.2168

mre.fz.k12.mo.us

Mount Hope Elementary

1099 Mount Hope Lane,

O’Fallon

636.240.9484

mhe.fz.k12.mo.us

Ostmann Elementary

200 Meriwether Lewis Dr.,

O’Fallon

636.281.3382

oes.fz.k12.mo.us

Pheasant Point Elementary

3450 Pheasant Meadow Dr.,

O’Fallon

636.379.0173

ppe.fz.k12.mo.us

Progress South Elementary

201 Knaust Road,

St. Peters

636.272.2721

pse.fz.k12.mo.us

Rock Creek Elementary

8970 Mexico Road,

O’Fallon

636.980.1800

rce.fz.k12.mo.us

St. Peters Elementary

400 McMenamy Rd.,

St. Peters

636.397.3211

spe.fz.k12.mo.us

Twin Chimneys Elementary

7396 Twin Chimneys Blvd.,

O’Fallon

636.240.0093

tce.fz.k12.mo.us

Westhoff Elementary

900 Homefield Blvd.,

O’Fallon

636.272.6710

wes.fz.k12.mo.us

Parents can start the process at fz.k12.mo.us, or any of the school websites listed above. Just click the “KINDERGARTEN ENROLLMENT” ribbon at the top of the home page. Uncertain which school your child will attend? Call District Office at 636.240.2072.

If you know someone living in Fort Zumwalt School District who has a child who will be 5 on or before July 31, please encourage them to connect with their elementary school to register for kindergarten.