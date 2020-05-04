June 2020 Rod Run canceled

Harris Tire & Automotive announced today via Facebook that the June 2020 Rod Run has been canceled. The popular summer event usually brings a big crowd to downtown Wentzville to enjoy the parade of hot rods and vintage vehicles.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have to cancel the June Rod Run. But, the great thing about the Rod Run is that there are two a year!! We are planning to still move forward with the August event at this time. Hopefully the world will return back to normal & we will be able to see all your garage gems this year!” the post stated.

This history of the Rod Runs goes back to the early 1980s, when the Mid America Raceway (MAR) racetrack, which was formerly located northwest of Wentzville off of North Point Prairie Road, hosted a nostalgia drag weekend. Participants would drive into Wentzville on Friday nights to cruise Pearce Boulevard. In the late 90s, the Rod Run became an organized event, sponsored by Harris Automotive and Tire, with proceeds benefitting the D.A.R.E. program.