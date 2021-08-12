Join the Pokemon Park Patrol on August 20 at Quail Ridge

Pokémon Park Patrol is back for more fun with Ranger Jake Dean leading the way through open fields, forested areas, and along trails to find rare Pokémon, Pokéstops, and gyms hidden at Quail Ridge Park in Wentzville.

Grab your fully charged smartphone and join us from 8-9 p.m. on Friday, August 20.

Before playing each participant needs to download the Pokémon GO app on their iOS or Android device. Pokémon Park Patrol is a free activity; pre-registration is required. Call the Parks Department at 636-949-7535 or visit https://bit.ly/Aug2021Pokemon or call 636-949-7535 to register. #SCCMOParks