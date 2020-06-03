Join first responders to help save lives at the Battle of the Badges blood drive

The Lake Saint Louis Police Department and the Lake Saint Louis Fire Protection District are on a mission to help save lives by collecting blood for hospital patients in need during the Battle of the Badges blood drive.

Battle of the Badges is a friendly competition to see who can recruit the most eligible blood donors to join them in this lifesaving effort. The community is encouraged to give blood on Wednesday, June 24th from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Lake Saint Louis Civic Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, 63367.

The need for blood is constant and patients will continue to need lifesaving blood products during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Red Cross has extra precautions in place to protect donors, volunteers and staff. In order to limit the number of people in the room you must make an appointment. No walk-ins will be accepted and we are unable to accommodate guests. A face covering or mask are also required when presenting to donate. We ask that you please don your mask before entering the building.

Joining first responders to donate at this special event can help ensure blood is available. All presenting donors will receive a $5 Amazon gift card via e-mail! To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) and use sponsor code: battleofthebadges. Completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire found at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass is encouraged to help speed up the donation process.