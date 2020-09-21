In Memoriam: St. Charles County Obituaries, September 6 – 12, 2020

The following obituaries were posted by local funeral homes from September 6 – 12, 2020. Click or tap the link provided to access the obituary on the funeral home’s website.
Baue Funeral Homes
- Richard Brooks Espy, 89, St. Charles
- Meagan Nicole Hostutler, 26, St. Charles
- Larry Scaglione, 85, O’Fallon
- Dorothy McNeill, 96, St. Peters
- Leonard P. Licata, 71, O’Fallon
- JoAnn Poggemoeller, 96, St. Peters
- Jason C. Oesterreicher, 51, O’Fallon
- Patricia Anne Wilber, 75, O’Fallon
- Freda Sue Crapo, 80, St. Charles
- Paul J. Schibi, 88, St. Charles
- Carol R. Pelletier, 77, O’Fallon
- Sister Marie Frances Wiederholt C.PP.S., O’Fallon
- Gary C. Burwell, 86, St. Charles
Pitman Funeral Home
- Rev. Lloyd J. Hackbarth, 84
- Larry G. Hunter, Sr., 87
- Nancy Gwen Poffel, 63
- George Anderson Rauh, Jr., 87
Newcomer Funeral Home
- John Schaberg, 73
- Ronnie Howard Case, 74, St. Charles
- Barbara Sue Like
- Victor Jan Shaff
- Kimberley Susan Degenaaras
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral Homes
- Dennis Lee Weinrich
- Joyce Roberts Tinkey, 86
- JoAnn Elizabeth Southard, 83
- Terry A. Liese, 73
- Sister Kathryn A. Geringer, 78
- Bernice Regina Boland, 87
- Gene A. Jones Jr., 59
- Mildred DePyper, 75
- Gene W. Rader Jr.
- Charles G. Maguire Jr., 72
- Edward “Sonnie” Allen Brueggeman, Jr., 67
- Gladys C. Herrera
- Michael Gene Rose
- Ann L. Jones “Tricky”, 83
Alternative Funeral and Cremation
- Russell George Wiedner, 69
- Stephen Charles Wagoner
- Jack H. Dirks, 79, St. Peters
- Marilyn Kay Miederhoff, 71, O’Fallon
- Ronald E. Callaway, 76, St. Peters
- Ronald James Clifford, 70, O’Fallon
- Lawrence J. Gawedzinski, 73, St. Peters
