In Memoriam: St. Charles County Obituaries, September 27 – October 3, 2020

The following obituaries were posted by local funeral homes from September 27 – October 3, 2020. Click or tap the link provided to access the obituary on the funeral home’s website.
Baue Funeral Homes
- Doyle D. Parker, 70, St. Peters
- Andrew Alan Goldberg, 60, St. Charles
- Tracy Lynn Merrell, 54, St. Charles
- Patricia Q. Holt, St. Charles
- Charles Thro, 94, St. Charles
- Ardin E. Trippe, 86, St. Charles
- Rowan Thomas Hess, Infant, O’Fallon
- Gail Ann Bales, 80, St. Charles
- Harrel Joseph Quillman, 78, St. Peters
- William Raines Hoffmann, 86, O’Fallon
- Anna B. Ward, 80, St. Charles
- Betty Lou Vandegriffe, 90, O’Fallon
- Lee Francis Mack Jr., 91, Lake St. Louis
- Robert L. Bekebrede, 85, St. Charles
- Mary Lee Hull, 73, St. Charles
- Greg Ezzell, 73, O’Fallon
- Jesse “Ward” Sponsler, 91, O’Fallon
- James Howard Woody, 67, Wentzville
- Linda Sue Breen, 71, St. Charles
Pitman Funeral Home
- Edward “Ted” M. Leverett, 70
- Betty R. McGill, 79, St. Charles
Newcomer Funeral Home
- Darrell D. Collins, St. Charles
- Marian Grothe, 83, O’Fallon
- Michael J. Dane, 40, St. Peters
- William Lloyd McKnight, 48, St. Peters
- Daniel Raymonds Paddock, 59, St. Peters
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral Homes
- Kathryn Frances Schmidt
- Vincent S. Scognamiglio
- Daniel A. Kasprzyk, 76
- Billie Lynn Wesson, 54
- William V. Lawhorn, 83, O’Fallon
- George W. Krewson
- Donnie Wayne Miller
- Nancy Lee Smiley
- Barbara Ann Grim, 73, St. Peters
- Jeannette Mary Winkler, 84
- Gordon G. “Joe” Long, 79
- Michael D. Halley, 67
- Ronald Charles Sandbothe, 66, O’Fallon
- Dennis James Stephenson
- Lawrence Andrew Tomazi, 75
- Loraine T. Bell, 92
- Edward L. Keith, Jr.
Alternative Funeral and Cremation
- Jerry Lee Lipe
- Linda Clayton, 67, Wentzville
- Jeanette Marie Jett
Be the first to comment