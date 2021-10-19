In Memoriam: St. Charles County Obituaries, September 26 – October 2, 2021

The following obituaries were posted by local funeral homes from September 26 – October 2, 2021. Click or tap the link provided to access the obituary on the funeral home’s website.
Baue Funeral Homes
- Glen M. King, 84
- John Robert Szepanski, 66
- Jeffrey E. Beane, 66
- Sherri Balcom, 63
- Pamela Sue Valentine, 79
- Charles Kearney, 62
- Mary Jo Collins, 82
- Jane Marie Benefield, 77
- Johnny Peter Anthony Verhaeg, 55
- Kenneth Fischer, 93
- Joanna Lindsey, 75
- Kelly Lynn Braun, 42
- Christopher E. Tuepker, 33
- Winona Blohm, 102
- June A. Suttmoeller, 80
- Karl “Keith” Nelson, 52
- Kenneth Toerper, 90
- Elizabeth Ruth Pfeiffer, 91
- Todd Richard Vomund, 47
- Myra June Tribout
- Marion Anita Bennett, 93
- James Raymond Romans, 90
- Edwin Duane Gloyd, 79
- Katherine J. Ronquest, 75
Pitman Funeral Home
- Kody S. Ramey, 27
- Robert L. Schneider, 81
- Patricia Kothe, 80
- Margaret Marie Kalz, 97
- Egidius “Wally” Gerards, 91
- Anthony Sander, 91
- Michael Thomas Wampler, 81
Paul Funeral Home
Newcomer Funeral Home
- Steven Anthony Schnelle, 63
- Laura Hopkins Rohman, 59
- Ricky Lynn Maze, 68
- Shirley Cecila Kelm
- Melanie Joyce Fabianich, 58
- Ogwin Leroy Tharp, 74
- Caroline Sue Myers, 79
- Melanie Renee Hickey, 58
- Rita Anne Mueller, 80
- Dawn Marie Schaupert, 58
- H. Martin Henigman, 89
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral Homes
- Lucille J. Justice
- Ilse Hornig
- Paula R. Keepen, 81
- Joanne A. Stinebaker, 83
- William J. Keeven
- Kori Elizabeth Landis, 36
- Gerald “Gary” DeClue, 56
- Leon Ridenour, 93
- Robert E. Dietrich, 80
- Virginia L. Walker
- Richard Vorwald, 93
- Carol E. Kraatz, 78
- Phyllis Velcheck, 97
- Ronald E. Schmidt, 66
- Randy Lee Sequin, 59
- Mellissa Ann Smith
Alternative Funeral and Cremation
Be the first to comment