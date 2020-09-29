In Memoriam: St. Charles County Obituaries, September 13 – 19, 2020

The following obituaries were posted by local funeral homes from September 13 – 19, 2020. Click or tap the link provided to access the obituary on the funeral home’s website.
Baue Funeral Homes
- Shirley Dean McQuaid, 85, St. Charles
- Thomas Phillip Wood, 77, Lake St. Louis
- Marjorie Mary Collins, 77, O’Fallon
- Winnie Lee Peri, 81, St. Charles
- Raymond Douglas Engelmeyer, 68, St. Charles
- Patrice A. Ballew, 68, St. Charles
- Gertrude Griesenauer, 83, St. Charles
- Kay Frances Stross, 78, St. Charles
- Dorothy E. Boettcher, 92, St. Charles
- Peter J. Ingracia, 80, St. Charles
- Robert Lee Stoehner, 89, St. Charles
- Cherryl Ann Kierath, 53, St. Charles
- John Robert Hollingsworth, 74, St. Charles
- Donna “Sue” Lightfoot, 87, St. Charles
- Lorraine Emma Marie Roche, 97, St. Charles
- Patricia David, 76, O’Fallon
- Jim Asher, 78, O’Fallon
- Alison Elizabeth Scanlon, 29, St. Peters
Pitman Funeral Home
- Marian E. Jungermann, 83, Wentzville
- Dorothy Poppe, 89, Wentzville
Newcomer Funeral Home
- David L. Swinney, 84, St. Peters
- Irvin Edward Hurt, 91
- Anthony Paul Laang, 93
- Marianne Kathleen Koene Grove, St. Charles
- Rosemary Wagstaff, 87, St. Peters
- Kenny R. Youmans Jr., 63
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral Homes
- Kathleen Ann Richardson
- Virginia L. Long
- David Lee Gall
- Raymond H. Woodworth
- Nora E. Napoli
- Adele Margaret Flora Trampe, 81
- Delbert Raymond Schwent, 80, O’fallon
- Keith Edward Thomas, 54
- Wanda Lee Ray, 91
- Connie Shelton
- Dorothy Twillmann
- Alexander Sam Cusumano, 82
- Nancy Jantz, 73
- Dorothy Mae O’Brien
- Liselotte Calkins
- Ambrose Augustine Fleming, 3
- Daniel Richard Cross, Jr., 76
- Marc Gerard Rawlings
- Irene L. Morton, 91
Alternative Funeral and Cremation
- Richard John Ford, 64, St. Peters
- Julie Anne Lade, 67, St. Peters
- Jimmy D. Ruckman, 70, Wentzville
- Lori Ann Backer, 58, St. Charles
- Gerald R. Nytes, 79
