In Memoriam: St. Charles County Obituaries, October 4 – 10, 2020

The following obituaries were posted by local funeral homes from October 4 – 10, 2020. Click or tap the link provided to access the obituary on the funeral home’s website.
Baue Funeral Homes
- Robert O. Ponte, 88, O’Fallon
- Eric Richard Hanne, 54, O’Fallon
- Mary Ethel Hogarth, 95, O’Fallon
- Vicki Lynn Brown, 66, St. Charles
- Margaret M. Borgmeyer, 91, Wentzville
- Harold Eugene Abernathy, 78, Wentzville
- John Henry Darling, Jr., 82, St. Charles
- Stella J. Olson Gordon, 83, St. Charles
- Sharon Stinson, 79, St. Charles
- Betty “Joan” Stearns, 89, O’Fallon
- John Frederick Krause, 81, St. Peters
- Joseph Y. Pham, 77, St. Peters
- Douglas W. Quade, 95, St. Charles
- Anne Mercedes Nelson, 77, St. Charles
- James L. Schweigert, 79, O’Fallon
- Patricia Anne Nagel, 84, St. Peters
- Barbara Joan Roberson, 81, O’Fallon
- Ruth Gottwald Altemeyer, 97, St. Charles
- Michael Farano, 69, O’Fallon
- Theresa Hiatt, 60, O’Fallon
Pitman Funeral Home
- Victor U. Lahtinen, 89
- Donna M. Preszler, 67
Newcomer Funeral Home
- Marita Phipps Marlett, 88, Wentzville
- Mary Ann Heying, 85, St. Peters
- Dolores Jean Willbrand, 89, St. Charles
- Leslie Ray Grimes, 78
- Robert Alex Vogelsang, 84, St. Peters
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral Homes
- Ronald Frederick Kopp, 68
- Marion L. Sherman
- Loretta Rhew
- David Andrew Tyra, Jr., 39
- Kenneth Francis Laramie, 81
- Richard A. Gutierrez Sr., 78
- Annette Marie Wilkens, 96
- Joseph L. Wedig, 72
- Robert B. Watson Jr.
- Charles W. Gensler Jr., 77
- Linda J. Kimmel
- John Moore
Alternative Funeral and Cremation
- Rick James Behrle, 64
- Norma Lea Taylor, 84, O’Fallon
- Dewey Franklin Brown Jr.
- Hilda Irene Kimberly, 85
- Colton Wade Schone, 17
- Joseph Robert Bertillo, 73, St. Charles
