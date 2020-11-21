In Memoriam: St. Charles County Obituaries, October 25 – 31, 2020

The following obituaries were posted by local funeral homes from October 25 – 31, 2020. Click or tap the link provided to access the obituary on the funeral home’s website.
Baue Funeral Homes
- Marcella Crump, 95, St. Peters
- Michael Joseph McHale, 64, St. Peters
- Jean Ann Barnes, 76, O’Fallon
- Byron Won Suk Kim, 79, O’Fallon
- Frederick David Boschert, 87, St. Charles
- Wanda M. Woodall, 95, St. Charles
- John Frederick Smith, 86, St. Charles
- Lloyd “Neal” Senter, 88, St. Charles
- Patricia A. Echelmeier, 79, Wentzville
- Barbara Mary Goodman, 82, O’Fallon
- Henry V. Bandini, 97, St. Peters
- Robert E. Zingaro, St. Peters
- Kenneth R. Guthermuth, 84, St. Charles
- James Hartwick, St. Peters
- John F. Reynolds Jr., 86, St. Charles
- Mary Agnes Sigmund, 95, St. Peters
- Ruth G. Alexander, 89, St. Charles
Pitman Funeral Home
- Dennis Needham, 72
Newcomer Funeral Home
- Lexy Anna Wills, 23, St. Charles
- Ronald D. Anderson, 77, St. Charles
- Clifford Vandermoon, 90
- Alan Leon Atnip, 62, St. Peters
- William H. Kranz Jr.
- David Allen Shrum, 73, St. Charles
- Beverly Faye Romero, 72, St. Peters
- Otto Roever Jr., 91, O’Fallon
- Norma K. Pipitone
- Aurora “Auring” Buluran, St. Peters
- Siv L. Lee
- Barb Callanan, 80, St. Peters
- Katsu T. Black, O’Fallon
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral Homes
- Baby Violet June Mainieri
- Saverio G. “Sasa” Impastato, 95
- Theresa Marie Summers, 88
- Joseph F. Nelson
- Jarda Louise Helvey, 87
- Josephine J. Vago, 91
- Annalee Hagene, 88
- Jessica Helene Glaser, 19
- Dolores B. Eckerle, 98, St. Peters
- Delores E. Hummel, 88
- Kathleen Ann Adamo, 74
- Peyton Christopher Baumgarth, 13
- Frederick J. “Fritz” Niermann, 93
- Kalliope Shawver
- Lucille May Campise, 94
Alternative Funeral and Cremation
- Daniel Lee Richardson, 69, O’Fallon
- William Vincent Brannan
