In Memoriam: St. Charles County Obituaries, November 8 – 14, 2020

The following obituaries were posted by local funeral homes from November 8 – 14, 2020. Click or tap the link provided to access the obituary on the funeral home’s website.
Baue Funeral Homes
- Doris Eloise Holmes, 89, St. Charles
- Marilyn Harris Coble, 96, Lake St. Louis
- Stephan A. Roth, 76, O’Fallon
- Liwanag P. Roman, MD, 93, St. Charles
- Henrietta J. Cole, 90, O’Fallon
- Audrey Elizabeth Cassoutt, 83, St. Charles
- Sylvia M. Ziegemeier, 87, St. Charles
- Donald D. Salzwedel, 87, St. Peters
- William R. Mersman, 81, St. Charles
- Ralph Edward McQuaid, 62, St. Charles
- Robert E. Koeneker Jr., 69, O’Fallon
- Dianah P. Miller, 80, St. Charles
- Loss James West, 91, St. Charles
- Betty Louise Bauer, O’Fallon
- George Weir, 93, O’Fallon
- Audrienne Marie Lang, 86, O’Fallon
- Yvonne J. Welch, 83, St. Peters
- William Kalist, 93, Wentzville
- Donald Eugene Gade, 83, Lake St. Louis
- Jamie Anne Marks, 37, St. Charles
- Elizabeth Ann Morris, St. Charles
- Ethel Marie Topel, 96, O’Fallon
Pitman Funeral Home
- Shirley Jeane Sitze, 83, O’Fallon
- Gayla A. Scott, Wentzville
- Clarence Howard Firebaugh, 86, Wentzville
- Patricia E. Metz, 92
Newcomer Funeral Home
- Barbara Lee Hogan, 83, St. Charles
- Helen Stone, 89, St. Charles
- Bonnie Mae Skelton, 89, St. Peters
- Marion Franklin Madden, 87, St. Charles
- James Robert Lienhard, 58, O’Fallon
- Kathy L. Clark, 56, St. Peters
- Teresa Ann Gipson, 61, Lake St. Louis
- Christine Ann Bittner, 81, O’Fallon
- Elvin Ralph Davis Jr., 71, St. Charles
- Joyce A. Carlson, 95, St. Charles
- Keith Edward Rasche, 53, O’Fallon
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral Homes
- John Joseph Meagher, 68
- Randel Bruce Houston
- David Michael Dunn, 74
- Emma May Maloney, 73
- Bonnie Carlene Hutchison, St. Charles
- Iris A. Chesser
- Robbie O’Brien, 77
- Dolores Dell Fry
- Richard Breugger Sr.
- Rhonda Sue Hankins, 55
- Nancy Elizabeth Stevens, 78
- Ray Edward Doyle, Sr., 61
Alternative Funeral and Cremation
- John David Williams, 63, St. Peters
- Joseph William Ray, 66
- Christopher D. Rakers, 48, St. Charles
- Donna Ruth James, 62, O’Fallon
- Charlene Marie Johnson, St. Charles
- Donald “Shep” J. Shepherd, 88
- Florence Isabelle Goad, 84
- Bryan Keith Gardner, 53
- Betty Lee O’Donnell
- Steven A. Hames, 73
Be the first to comment