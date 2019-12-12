In Memoriam: St. Charles County Obituaries, November 24 – 30

The following obituaries were posted by local funeral homes from November 24 – 30, 2019. Click or tap the link provided to access the obituary on the funeral home’s website.
Baue Funeral Homes
- Karla Dara Welch, 52, Wentzville
- Judy L. Knight, 77, St. Peters
- Melvin Gale Massey, 83, St. Charles
- Tessie L. Metzger, 95, St. Charles
- Donna Ree Zingrich, 72, St. Charles
- Charles Warren “Fergie” Ferguson, 90, St. Peters
- Nicole “Nicki” L. Stolle, 39, St. Charles
- Raymond William Paul, 76, St. Peters
- Nadine Boon, 83, St. Charles
- Kenneth William Lange, 72, O’Fallon
- Jaxon Noble Parks, 7, Wentzville
- Jean Marie Sargent, 64, St. Charles
- Vincent Saputo, 90, O’Fallon
Pitman Funeral Home
- Thomas “Tom” Leon Prior, 65
- Sheree Lu Lewis, 36
- George J. Vogt, 89
- Bradley Dean Seger, 52
- Ralph Joseph Orf, 85
- Robert L. Gentry, 88
- Ruth Lee Stewart, 89
Newcomer Funeral Home
- Jason “Noodle” Frye
- Louis F. Schropp, 89, Lake St. Louis
- Martha Gladys Weldon, 82, St. Peters
- Emma “Sue” Martin, 69, St. Peters
- Kathryn I. Cune, 74, St. Charles
- John Dalton Walton, 76, Wentzville
- William G. Mandele, 71, St. Charles
Paul Funeral Home
- Bryant A. Blair Jr., St. Charles
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral Homes
- Betty M. Haenchen, 91
- Debbie Ohlms, 52
- Michael Ferrari, 69, St. Charles
- Mildred C. Hermann, 96
- David A. McDermott, 83
- Gale Beardsley, 73
- Robyn Patricia Schupp, 57
- Donnene Whitley, 62
Alternative Funeral and Cremation
- Jean Carol Langelle, 83, Wentzville
Leave a Reply