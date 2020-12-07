In Memoriam: St. Charles County Obituaries, November 15 – 21, 2020

The following obituaries were posted by local funeral homes from November 15 – 21, 2020. Click or tap the link provided to access the obituary on the funeral home’s website.
Baue Funeral Homes
- Rev. Quentin Preston Almstedt “Casey”, 81, St. Charles
- Mark Allan Wiegman, 55, St. Peters
- Mae LaVerne Schneider, 92, Lake St. Louis
- Phil Hoffmann, 77, St. Charles
- Charlene Jeannie Wendt, 79, St. Charles
- Roger Lee Hughes, 78, O’Fallon
- Steven Edmondson, 68, O’Fallon
- Mary Lou Keely, 82, St. Charles
- Lillian D. Steller, 83, St. Peters
- Gary Stephen Bross, 68, St. Charles
- Kenneth Johnson, 79, St. Peters
- Kenneth alan Coomer, 59, Wentzville
- David H. Ottinger, 81, St. Peters
- Stacey Lynn Jung, 52, St. Charles
- Marie M. Loyd, 100, St. Charles
- Patricia Fortschneider, 86, St. Charles
- Barbara Ann Anzalone, 78, St. Charles
- Gloria Marie Steed, 100, St. Charles
- David William Wells, 64, St. Charles
- Jack Edward Lawrence, 69, St. Peters
Pitman Funeral Home
- Luther Benson Cooper, Jr., 83, Lake St. Louis
- Catherine “Victoria” Brink, 86, Wentzville
- Bobby Noel McIntyre, 94
Newcomer Funeral Home
- Doris J. Vensel, 92
- Gerald Mortenson, 64, St. Charles
- Juan Montes Jr., 77, St. Peters
- Kenneth Frederick Welch, 83
- Lora Coryea, 67, St. Charles
- Justin R. Luckett, 43, St. Charles
- Wendelyn Elaine Snyder, 54, St. Peters
- Larry Scott Clancy, 75, O’Fallon
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral Homes
- Marcia Lee Brown
- Harold “Bud” Schierbecker, 94
- John R. Reale
- Bernell Lee Lewis, 78, St. Peters
- Farris Matt Johnson
- Victoria C. Ortiz, 80
- Shirley Ann Kasselmann, 83
- Gary M. Clifton
- Milton J. Bischof, Jr., 91, St. Charles
- Gary Wayne Lewis, 67
- Ellen M. Mikula, 75
- Ardella R. Newenhaus, 93
- Clyde “Bill” Woolbright, Lake St. Louis
- Bettie Ann Stafford, 73
- Walter Raymond Piwowarczyk, 86
- Joe H. Sowders, 68
Alternative Funeral and Cremation
- Jerome Leo Strange, 78
- Robert J. Cline, 75
- Jean Marie Wakefield, 68, St. Charles
- Carole Lee Reno, 77, St. Charles
- Stephen John Doeren
- Raymond v. Simons, 49
- Betty Ann Alderson, 92
- Marilyn Moore Bigelow
