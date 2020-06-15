In Memoriam: St. Charles County Obituaries, May 31 – June 6

The following obituaries were posted by local funeral homes from May 31 – June 6, 2020. Click or tap the link provided to access the obituary on the funeral home’s website.
Baue Funeral Homes
- Tyler Michael Schemkes, 23, O’Fallon
- Patsy Ann Stewart, 82, St. Peters
- Virginia Ramsey, 98, St. Charles
- Daniel A. Shedd, 37, St. Charles
- Richard Ohlms, 77, St. Peters
- Julia Lorraine Steinkuhler, 88, Lake St. Louis
- Randall Jay Ferber, St. Charles
- Mary Elizabeth Schalk, 66, St. Peters
- Elizabeth Ann Ohlms, 65, St. Charles
- Belita “Tudy” Rawlings, 75, St. Charles
- Sister Audrey Hemsath, C.PP.S., O’Fallon
- Patricia Christine Birsinger, 78, O’Fallon
- Dan Winkler, 65, St. Charles
- Angela Ruth Hoffman, 61, St. Peters
- Michael W. Favier, 72, Lake St. Louis
- Merita Mai Rocklage, 94, St. Charles
- Willard Lee Creason, 88, St. Charles
- William R. McKinzie, 77, O’Fallon
- Margaret C. Behrendt, St. Peters
- Wilfred Lee Johnson, 98, St. Charles
- Hazel G. Martin, 86, St. Peters
- Anna Mae Bumstead, 82, St. Peters
- Romona L. Evans, 78, St. Charles
- Floyd R. “Bud” Johndrow Jr., 90, O’Fallon
Pitman Funeral Home
- Jesse Jean Mitchell, 44
- Jack R. Nugent, 79
- Barbara Sue Hill, 74
Newcomer Funeral Home
- Muriel Haedike, 91, St. Peters
- Patrick D. Scott, 73
- Edward J. LaTour, 74
- Jack Sparks, 94
- Steven Germaine McKenzie, 62, St. Peters
Paul Funeral Home
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral Homes
- Satoko “Sue” Mitchell-Fey
- Dorothy Aurelia Westmoreland
- Mary Louise Hoth, 78
- Phyllis Zeuschel, 78
- Alvin Roth, 90
- Marjorie A. Patrick, 91
- Carol Liane Alagna, 82
- Gale Luetkenhaus, 70
- Lawrence Richard Schaefer, 77
- Dorothy C. O’Neal
- Patricia Gail Holly
Alternative Funeral and Cremation
- David Michael Fischer, 27, St. Peters
- Laura Ellen Lent
- Anthony Lepski, 80, St. Charles
