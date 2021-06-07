In Memoriam: St. Charles County Obituaries, May 23 – 29, 2021

The following obituaries were posted by local funeral homes from May 23 – May 29, 2021. Click or tap the link provided to access the obituary on the funeral home’s website.
Baue Funeral Homes
- Stewart Stearns, 69
- Paul K. Smith, 82
- Sandra Montgomery, 78
- Ralph Anthony Jacobsen, Jr., 87
- Steven Carl Baum, 66
- Jimmy Ray Brown Jr., 61
- Marie Henrietta Sophie Poeppelmeier, 100
- Norman William Plume, 75
- Keiko Mersch, 90
- Stephen J. Ortwerth, 78
- Linda Nolan, 74
- Hunter Blake Robertson, 21
- Shirley Mae Galvin
- Sheila McPherson, 79
- Marie Hume, 81
- Kye Nienhaus, 31
- Deward Glen Terry, 96
- Renee Viviane Burman, 96
- Jairam Patel, 81
- Donald L. Elves, 87
- Kenneth C. Lane, 78
Pitman Funeral Home
- Dina Lynn Cayce, 55
- Virginia Renee Gingerich, 72
- Ronald George Conrad Ries, 82
- Nicholas Blake, 62
- Phillip Edward Rainey, 61
- John Hunter, 93
- Theodore Michael Eggering, 73
Paul Funeral Home
Newcomer Funeral Home
- James Andrew Crowe, 21
- MaryEllen Nicard, 79
- Daniel Edward Nadler, 47
- Alma L. “Me-Mo” Hassell, 93
- Richard John Albrecht Jr., 74
- Steven Edward Shoults, 62
- Alice Elaine Bimslager, 74
- Virginia Marie O’Day, 73
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral Homes
- George Ronald Zell
- Brenna Cummings, 28
- William “Gene” E. McKeon, Sr.
- Myles Patrick Moynihan
- Robert Walter Greber, 92
- Patricia Kickel, 76
- Frances Joan, 72
- James Mattingly, 67
- Larry Steven Williams, 77
- Marie L. Byrne, 95
- Irene C. Hammond, 90
- William King, 82
- Donald G. Seay, 86
- Larry James Crump, 79
- Virginia M. Henry, 98
- Karren A. Conley, 74
Alternative Funeral and Cremation
