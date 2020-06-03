In Memoriam: St. Charles County Obituaries, May 17 – 23

The following obituaries were posted by local funeral homes from May 17 – 23, 2020. Click or tap the link provided to access the obituary on the funeral home’s website.
Baue Funeral Homes
- Robert E. Bruner, Jr., 58, O’Fallon
- Velma Fae Felt, 91, St. Charles
- Isabel M. Ziegemeier, 101, St. Peters
- Lillian Lucille Ridgeway, St. Charles
- William Barry Taylor, 65, St. Charles
- Dorothy May Sherwood, 96, St. Charles
- Robert Adrian Kaiser, 91, Lake St. Louis
- Shirley Etter Ducey, St. Charles
- Mary Jane Frances Seay, O’Fallon
- Joyce Laura Randazzo, 83, O’Fallon
- Patricia Mary Jones, 61, St. Peters
- William Carl Braudis, St. Peters
- Lea Madeline Williams, 79, St. Peters
- Ora T. Richardson, 77, O’Fallon
- Kyle James Minor, 28, O’Fallon
Pitman Funeral Home
- Nicholas Harris, 71
- Rev. Eugene Fred Bendel, 89, O’Fallon
- Jean Weinreis Reel, Wentzville
Newcomer Funeral Home
- Keith John Brockmeyer, 68
- Levin Michael Brown, 17, O’Fallon
- Leota Jane Davis, 66, St. Peters
- Stacy A. Powers, 51, St. Peters
- Betty Jeanine Parsons, 80, O’Fallon
- Gerald W. Love, 81, St. Peters
- Patrick Ryan McClanahan, 38, Lake St. Louis
Paul Funeral Home
- Clayton Michael Kaufman, St. Charles
- Floyd Robert Russell, St. Charles
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral Homes
- Dennis James Hope, 50
- Thomas Schneider
- Ervin J. Geno
- Stephen Perry Wilson
- David Jacob Jones, 86
- Donald “Papa” Kloda Don
- Jeanette Z. Mattingly
- Maxine Ann Sanders, 76
Alternative Funeral and Cremation
- Marianne Wiegand, 73, Wentzville
- Omega “Jackie” Needham Campbell, 90, St. Peters
