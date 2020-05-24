In Memoriam: St. Charles County Obituaries, May 10 – 16

The following obituaries were posted by local funeral homes from May 10 – 16, 2020. Click or tap the link provided to access the obituary on the funeral home’s website.
Baue Funeral Homes
- Norine Cora Julia Anderson, 93, St. Charles
- Ronald Charles Babish, 67, Wentzville
- Kimberlyn Graham, 25, St. Charles
- Monroe Lee Bigham, 88, O’Fallon
- Howard M. Hauser, St. Charles
- Glenda Lorine Dixon, 82, O’Fallon
- Charles A. Mintert, 82, St. Peters
- Linda M. Boedeker, O’Fallon
- Donna Marie Cook, 78, O’Fallon
- Phyllis E. Clark, 74, St. Charles
- Mary Vogele, 69, St. Charles
- Paul Herbert Dickherber, 88, Wentzville
- Pamela Ann Sostman, 70, O’Fallon
- Michael Patrick Tokarz, 72, Lake St. Louis
- Olivia Agnes Judge, 99, St. Charles
Pitman Funeral Home
- Joseph “Snow” F. Wilson, 24, St. Charles
- Emmett Merrell “Mac” McAmis, 77
- Steven M. Kettler, 55, Wentzville
- Steven Earl Bechtold, 67, Lake St. Louis
Newcomer Funeral Home
- Michael Jerome Buckels, 75, St. Peters
- Gavin R. Pickett, 39, St. Charles
- Dortha Mae Longinette, 100, St. Charles
- James M. Pennington, 79, St. Peters
- William Alan Smith, 58, St. Peters
- William Loren Pettys, 90, O’Fallon
- Deborah J. Hough
- Brittany Lauren Bollinger, 32, St. Peters
Paul Funeral Home
- Patricia Gail Barber, O’Fallon
- Raymond Bernard DeClue, St. Charles
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral Homes
- John Henry Kuhl, 56
- Earl V. Street
- Sherryl Elaine Reece, 69
- Sherry Gaia
- Paul J. Bredenkamp
- Cody J. Gribble, 26
- Roberta L. Casida, 89, O’Fallon
- Mark Bellanca, 56
- Esther June Murray, 86
- Richard Lee Kline
- Ruby P. O’Laughlin
Alternative Funeral and Cremation
- Danny Joe Brokaw, 56, St. Charles
- Erin Christine Brooks-Jones, 51, O’Fallon
- Wendy Ione Thompson, 69
- Barbara Jean Wines, St. Charles
Be the first to comment