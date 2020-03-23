In Memoriam: St. Charles County Obituaries, March 8 – 14

The following obituaries were posted by local funeral homes from March 8 – 14, 2020. Click or tap the link provided to access the obituary on the funeral home’s website.
Baue Funeral Homes
- Elizabeth “Betty” Suellentrop, 83, St. Charles
- Phillip Lee Egger, 76, St. Peters
- Adolph “Al” F. Schremp Jr., 75, O’Fallon
- Edward Theodore Jemas, 77, St. Peters
- Martha G. Tucker, 84, O’Fallon
- William L. Boal, 94, O’Fallon
- Carl “Ben” Whitehead, 86, O’Fallon
- Trisha Ann Prante, 50, O’Fallon
- Janet Raye Milleville, 74, St. Peters
- Rev. Dr. J. Bruce Melton, 92, St. Charles
- Sandra Sue Diehl, 73, O’Fallon
- Robert Lee Brandon, 70, St. Charles
- Dolores “Dody” Scaglione, 81, O’Fallon
- Anthony Peter Mers, 82, O’Fallon
- Jerome “Jerry” Neal Dinges, 77, St. Charles
- Tina Lynn Goetting, 49, O’Fallon
- Ronald Dale DeSplinter, 85, St. Charles
- Gary G. Grivett, 65, O’Fallon
Pitman Funeral Home
- Judith Ann Garrett, 76
- Aimée Renée Orme, 43
Newcomer Funeral Home
- SueAnn Irene Fry, 47, Wentzville
- Kathryn E. Collier, 62, St. Peters
- Elaine Abramczyk, 61, St. Charles
- Jerry Gene Judd, 51, St. Peters
- Salvatore J. Imperiale, 63, St. Peters
Paul Funeral Home
- Douglas P. Leonard, St. Charles
- James E. “Coach Jim” Blankenship, St. Charles
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral Homes
- Jeanne Marie Goymerac
- Daniel James Price, 59
- Darrel G. Seymour, 61
- Richard Raleigh Willis, Jr., 70
- Clarence David Fehnel
- Robert J. Crangle, 73, O’Fallon
- Marian E. Hicks, 88, St. Charles
- Mark August Davis, 51
- Jean M. Feldmeier
- Jacqueline Ann Busche, 84
- George D. Clucas, 86
- Dominic J. Licavoli, 87
Alternative Funeral and Cremation
- Joanne Funderburg, 71, St. Charles
- Lois Marie Meyer
- Thomas H. Schramel, 75, St. Charles
- Velma Lee Choate, 86, St. Charles
