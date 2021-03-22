In Memoriam: St. Charles County Obituaries, March 7 – 13, 2021

The following obituaries were posted by local funeral homes from March 7 – 13, 2021. Click or tap the link provided to access the obituary on the funeral home’s website.
Baue Funeral Homes
- James Hammonds
- Betty A. Tilley, 74
- Trevor Edward Thornton, 85
- Thomas William McArthur, 76
- Ruth Ann Barth, 79
- Fred H. Ramspott, 93
- Daniel T. Lewis, 89
- Bob McGeorge, 61
- Bonner Lavelle Bailey, 83
- Lisa Kathleen Boyer
- Elizabeth Anne Snelson, 49
- Raymond John Albers Jr., 75
- Gerald “Chet” Swinfard, Jr., 60
- Daniel L. Kneemiller, 83
- Robert Terry Sieland, 74
- John William Ketchum, 74
- James D. Ballmann, 91
- Kenneth M. Crowe, 83
- Madelyn Mary Bussinger, 101
Pitman Funeral Home
- Bruce David Everingham, 65
- Dennis Carroll, 72
- Nancy Virginia Chesebro, 82
- Michael Dean White, 64
- Robert Francis Huesgen, 93
- William Louis Gulley, 90
Newcomer Funeral Home
- Jonathan Stephen Castloo, 35
- Kenneth R. Pyatt, 71
- Eunice Anita Francis, 59
- Vernon Ray Pratt
- Evelyn Rose Luebbert, 88
- Kathryn E. Collier, 62
- Phillip Wade Herbert, 64
- Scott Raymond Hoffelder, 55
- Lisa Marie Pangborn, 44
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral Homes
- Paul Eugene “PT” Tobias, 83
- Ralph Joseph Schonde, 86
- Wilson “Bill” Yeager
- Rita Anne Cook, 85
- Wilma Thornberry
- Richard Scott Clawson, 52
- Jane Katherine Gearin, 30
- Michelle Marie Mannisi, 62
- Darrell C. Dick Sr., 77
- Mary Jane Leach-Abel, 95
- Jill Ann Harnetz, 70
Alternative Funeral and Cremation
Be the first to comment