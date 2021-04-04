In Memoriam: St. Charles County Obituaries, March 21 – 27, 2021

The following obituaries were posted by local funeral homes from March 21 – 27, 2021. Click or tap the link provided to access the obituary on the funeral home’s website.
Baue Funeral Homes
- Shirley M. Anglin
- Timothy E. Robinson, 53
- Franz Joseph Zinsser, 82
- Carol Miller, 76
- Norma Lee Stewart, 80
- Zachary Adam Miller, 34
- Marian Grace “Sue” Maness, 88
- Marion Frances Turner, 85
- Clara “Marie” Combs, 78
- Kathy Inez Barton, 84
- James “Michael” King, 59
- John “Ed” E. Dobbs, 89
- Thomas Haine Masters, 77
- Charles Henry Brown, 82
- Lee Belverstone Goddard III, 70
- Kenneth F. W. Diederich, 91
- Sister Timothy Cullen, C.PP.S.
- Helen Louise Plouder, 75
- Charles L. “Chuck” Rankin, 87
- Sondra Diana Waller, 74
- Avis Whitaker, 96
- Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Watts, 84
- David Christian Beck, 48
- Rev. Robert N. Thompson, 91
- Kevin Karl Kluesner, 64
Pitman Funeral Home
- Henry “Hank” Phillips, 89
- Jacqueline Kuhn, 85
- Timmy Hastings, 59
- Joshua Seibert Jackson Devenport, 88
- Lee Joseph Jehle, 93
- Patricia Gillette, 74
- Catherine Louise Joste, 60
- Adam David Sieve, 25
Newcomer Funeral Home
- Rochelle Marie Mattaline, 45
- Sharron Jean Bohning, 73
- Joan T. Franklin, 87
- Patricia Alice McBride, 91
- Robert Otis Doolin, 66
- Charles Daniel Smoot, 67
- David Charles Mayer III, 68
- Cooper Horace Brelsford
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral Homes
- Margaret T. “Peggy” Miller
- Daniel Ryan Nolan, 32
- Nyla Dempsey
- Donald A. Schenck
- Charlotte A. Riddle, 83
- Melinda Weeks, 38
- Dorothy M. Behlmann
- Edward Matejcic, 97
- William Rolland Harper, 67
- Paul E. Goforth, 69
Alternative Funeral and Cremation
Be the first to comment