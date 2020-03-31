In Memoriam: St. Charles County Obituaries, March 15 – 21

The following obituaries were posted by local funeral homes from March 15 – 21, 2020. Click or tap the link provided to access the obituary on the funeral home’s website.
Baue Funeral Homes
- Wilma “Nancy” Dillon, 67, St. Peters
- Janet Lee Orf, 62, St. Charles
- Sister Mary William Pezold, O’Fallon
- Nicholas Scott Rhodes, 32, O’Fallon
- Joan Marcia Ohlms, 86, St. Charles
- Jerome G. Bax, 84, St. Charles
- Sardar Pritam Singh Bhangu, St. Charles
- Peter Gray, 65, O’Fallon
- Roger J. Grafer, 78, Wentzville
- Margaret “Jan” Anderson, 63, St. Charles
- William Anthony Aubuchon, 71, St. Charles
- Thomas Anthony Kadlec, 82, St. Charles
- Arleen Lois Kriesmann, St. Peters
- Harold E. Kliever, Jr., 81, St. Charles
Pitman Funeral Home
- James “J.D.” Butner, 89, O’Fallon
- Kyle James Bowen, 39
- Brian Smith, 58
- Louis Richardson, 86
- Paul Anthony Nosser, 72
Newcomer Funeral Home
- Angela Marie Fenton, 56, St. Charles
- Dan Smith, 55, Wentzville
- Helen Marie Marchbanks, 83, St. Charles
- Ronni R. Smith
- Sandra Lynn Kennedy, 63, St. Charles
Paul Funeral Home
- James Hogg, St. Charles
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral Homes
- Colleen M. Bruns
- Debra K. Becker
- JoAnn Theresia Jordan
- Michael McMillan
- Rachel “Ginny” Britton, 93
- Catherien M. Hurlbut
- Cynthia M. Boos
- Harry Joseph Kutter, 79
- Bernard Philip Gerber, 80
- Edward A. Sztukowski, 89, O’Fallon
Alternative Funeral and Cremation
- Elizabeth Rose Johnson, 80
- James Alan Hodge, 44, St. Charles
- Thomas Joseph Pallesen, 64, O’Fallon
- Mary Ellen Rhodes “Meme”, 72
