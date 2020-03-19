In Memoriam: St. Charles County Obituaries, March 1 – 7

The following obituaries were posted by local funeral homes from March 1 – 7, 2020. Click or tap the link provided to access the obituary on the funeral home’s website.
Baue Funeral Homes
- Misuk Davis, St. Peters
- Aaron Loehr, 40, St. Charles
- Doris Lee Hirtz, 86, St. Peters
- Barbara Ann Klamm, 78, St. Peters
- Charles “Mick” Schlueter, 85, St. Charles
- Daryl Slvester Zerjav, 68, St. Charles
- Viola Catherine Engel, 91, Wentzville
- Julene “Julie” Marie Gustafson, St. Charles
- David Keith Conrad, 65, O’Fallon
- Roland Raymond Bargen, 76, St. Charles
- Julietta Mary Jacobi, 51, St. Charles
- Ronald A. Krueger, 85, O’Fallon
- James H. Hardy, 80, St. Charles
- Stanley T. Schwab, 57, St. Peters
Pitman Funeral Home
- Jacquelyn “Jacque” Ray Dickherber, 90, Wentzville
- Eugenie May “Janie” Saey, 73, Wentzville
Newcomer Funeral Home
- Heather D. Thornhill, 47, St. Charles
- Theresa A. Schnelting, 91, O’Fallon
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral Homes
- Marie Vaughn
- Margaret Ann Nilges, 64
- Rosemary Schaefermeier, 88
- Margaret “Peggy” Jean Frye, 89
- Patricia Marguerite Schumacher, 75, St. Charles
- John Lawrence Rau
- Jerry Edward Baker, 71
Alternative Funeral and Cremation
- Gary L. Sanders
- Cecil Terry Hammack, 69, St. Charles
- Leroy Edward Hand, 83, O’Fallon
- Joseph Howard McGee, 79, O’Fallon
- Anna Marie Kenefick, 68, Wentzville
- Paul Arthur Edward Scheer
- Maria C. Borror, 75, Lake St. Louis
