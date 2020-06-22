In Memoriam: St. Charles County Obituaries, June 7 – 13

The following obituaries were posted by local funeral homes from June 7 – 13, 2020. Click or tap the link provided to access the obituary on the funeral home’s website.
Baue Funeral Homes
- Daisy L. Gill, 96, St. Peters
- Peter Stephen Ochoa, 89, Lake St. Louis
- Darlene Patricia Molitor, 79, St. Peters
- Jacqueline Ann Janson, 86, St. Peters
- Mary Alice Rothermich, 96, St. Charles
- Luke Teson, 27, O’Fallon
- James E. Perkins, 74, Wentzville
- Virgil Oscar Gravemann, 85, St. Charles
- Ethel C. Elmendorf, 94, St. Charles
- Clarence Dwayne McKinney, 73, O’Fallon
- Josephine Lena Altmeyer, 74, St. Charles
- Norbert A. Bornhop, 70, St. Charles
- Eva Joyce Kerr, 85, O’Fallon
Pitman Funeral Home
- Albert Frances Friedrich, 92
- James Clarence O’Driscoll, O’Fallon
- Norman George Pfitzinger, 91
- William R. Van Haag
Newcomer Funeral Home
- Margaret Mary Heibel, 71, St. Charles
- Collen “Cody” Claire Watkins
- Timothy Lee Johnson, 38, St. Charles
- Norman Kenneth Schnelting, 69, O’Fallon
- James Richardson, 77, O’Fallon
- Nola M. Ponder, 83, St. Charles
- Ashley Lynn Dietmeyer, 35
- Patrick M. Burns, 69
Paul Funeral Home
- David M. Kuhlo, St. Peters
- Jonathan Bacott, St. Peters
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral Homes
- H. Rose Gronemeyer, 77
- Leah Lorraine Drozkowski, 65
- Allen H. Rudolph, 86
- Suzanne Chatman, 50
- Daniel J. Travers, Sr.
- Katherine Haag, 89, St. Charles
- Jaswant Singh, 70
- Evelyn Jane Paschedag, 93
- Anthony Melvin Anderson, 88
- Russell Eugene Tinnin, 68
- Doris Miller
- Csaba Peter Bornemisza, 78
- Tyler Sebastian Alvarez, 27
- Peter J. Ressel, 60
- Marie “Bebe” Cicotte, 94
- Thelma Rose Chalfant, 85
- Frederick A. Bohnenkamp, 80
- Margaret Clemence Schnicker, 76
Alternative Funeral and Cremation
- John Russell Morris, 66, St. Charles
- Lynna Sue Ossana-Spencer, 71, St. Charles
