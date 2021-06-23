In Memoriam: St. Charles County Obituaries, June 6 – June 12, 2021

The following obituaries were posted by local funeral homes from June 6 – June 12, 2021. Click or tap the link provided to access the obituary on the funeral home’s website.
Baue Funeral Homes
- Jerry L. Faulkner, 70
- James Richard Stein, 64
- Bruce A. Brown, 86
- Donald F. Schneider, 86
- Stanislaw Stanley Kaminski, 101
- Robert E. Callaway, 89
- Cecilia M. Kavadas “Cece”, 88
- Eugene J. Schnell, 84
- George Dowell, 93
- Jeanne Gross Mudd, 93
- Ronald Vandermolen, 86
- Richard M. Painter, 76
- James Herman Erlinger, II, 86
- David Allen Sachs, 66
- Kenneth Charles Artkras, 80
- Stanley G. Krupinski, 69
- Robert Kramer, 58
Pitman Funeral Home
- Dale “Ed” Wethington, 66
- Michael L. Childs, 72
- Carol Sue Miller, 84
- Susan Jane O’Neill, 81
- George F. Struckhoff, 74
- Jarold Leonard, 83
Paul Funeral Home
Newcomer Funeral Home
- David Lee Wieseman, 80
- Geralyn Ann Gardocki, 65
- Robert Shaw, 69
- Harry Obenhaus, 81
- Leo August Roth, Jr., 87
- John S. Hatezich, 94
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral Homes
- Hadley F. Koeller
- Geraldine Gerry Mazzuca
- Harold Alvin Sterrett
- Richard J. Wekiss
- Sister Charlotte Struckhoff
- George E. Koester
- Eric Mike Bush
- Larry Tinker, 80
- Stephen Douglas Yates, 59
- David Thomas Hamm, 58
- John Francis Grimes
- Sharon L. Temme, 87
- Mae E. Lynch, 83
Alternative Funeral and Cremation
