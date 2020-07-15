In Memoriam: St. Charles County Obituaries, June 28 – July 4

The following obituaries were posted by local funeral homes from June 28 – July 4, 2020. Click or tap the link provided to access the obituary on the funeral home’s website.
Baue Funeral Homes
- Arthur Clifton “Cliff” Murrell, 77, St. Peters
- Mary “Lynne” Nagus, St. Charles
- Walter Rogalski, 94, Lake St. Louis
- Lawrence M. Chik, 69, St. Charles
- Irene E. Lee, 89, O’Fallon
- Mack Ramsay Margrave, 79, O’Fallon
- Hilrie Travis Wood, 82, Wentzville
- Jacob Roderick Ragsdale, St. Charles
- Harold T. Davis, 77, O’Fallon
- Spurgeon “Van” Eugene Vanhoose, Jr., 95, St. Charles
- Geraldine Sue Ziegemeier, 82, St. Charles
- Hazel Allafair Davis, 95, St. Peters
- Eugene Petroski, O’Fallon
- Susan Jo Cox, 55, Wentzville
- Edward Montgomery, 89, O’Fallon
- Karen Arnold, 60, O’Fallon
- John A. Cox, 68, St. Charles
- Marian B. Menne, 90, O’Fallon
- Michele A. Doeling, 72, Lake St. Louis
- Wayne S. Juhlin, St. Charles
- Billie Joe Hubbard, 86, O’Fallon
- Evelyn Isabel Sterl, St. Peters
Pitman Funeral Home
Newcomer Funeral Home
- Michele Marie Svoboda, 55, St. Charles
- Zachary Tyler Strubelt, 30, O’Fallon
- Eilene Nielsen, 92, O’Fallon
- Robert Lee Brownlee, 66, St. Peters
- James Fulhorst, 81, St. Peters
- Jan Brooks Marks, 72, Wentzville
- Mark S. Buda, 58, St. Peters
Paul Funeral Home
- William T. Heaton, St. Charles
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral Homes
- Charlotte Scott Wootten O’Brien, St. Charles
- Steven Lee Minton
- Marvin Paul Huck, 71
- Elmarie Herweck, 95
- Dale Eugene Dillon, 81
Alternative Funeral and Cremation
- Glennon A. Obrecht, 57, O’Fallon
- Jeffrey Scott Turner, 56, O’Fallon
- Ruby Imogene Wood, 87
- Samuel “Weeb” Weibel
- Dylan Eugene Huett, 24, St. Peters
- Barbara Jean Allen Lockhart, 69
- Henry Robert Mueller, 95, St. Peters
