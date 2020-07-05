In Memoriam: St. Charles County Obituaries, June 21 – 27

The following obituaries were posted by local funeral homes from June 21 – 27, 2020. Click or tap the link provided to access the obituary on the funeral home’s website.
Baue Funeral Homes
- Dr. F. Joe Crosswhite, 90, Lake St. Louis
- Thomas R. Boschert, 56, St. Charles
- Ronald Plouffe, 61, St. Charles
- Gerald Matthew Moore, 74, St. Peters
- Michael L. Kornberger, 62, St. Peters
- Jimmy Lee Chaney, 84, St. Charles
- Patrick Alan Sweeney, 56, St. Charles
- Thomas Ryan Luter, 29, O’Fallon
- Jeanne L. Rogers, 73, St. Peters
- Selma “Dude” Tiesing, 93, St. Charles
- Monica F. Huber, 83, St. Charles
- Antoinette Dwiggins, 93, St. Charles
- Roy Harke, 91, O’Fallon
- Joseph T. Uelhof, 92, St. Peters
- Robert C. Reed, Jr., 74, St. Peters
Pitman Funeral Home
- Mark Louis Nunnery, 71, Wentzville
- Kathleen Elizabeth Giesmann, 81, Wentzville
- Laura Marie Gifford, 59, Wentzville
- Eugene W. Schaeffer, Jr., 81
Newcomer Funeral Home
- Ronni R. Smith
- Amrit Amy Griggs, 71, O’Fallon
- Charles Austin Davis, 71, St. Charles
- Patrick Lucas, 24, Wentzville
Paul Funeral Home
- Judy Venita Hoehl, St. Charles
- Charles “Jerry” Jost, 79, St. Peters
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral Homes
- Richard Allan Mueller, 86
- Verna Lee Grim
- William B. Trautwein, 67
- Jacqueline Christine Venturella, 79
- James Ronald Briner, 81
Alternative Funeral and Cremation
- Mary Ann Webb, 95, St. Peters
- David Michael Prinster, 64, St. Charles
- Michele Lea Anderson, 60
- Timothy “Cam” Edward Wampler, 57
- Amber Marie Killmade, 35, O’Fallon
