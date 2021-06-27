In Memoriam: St. Charles County Obituaries, June 13 – June 19, 2021

The following obituaries were posted by local funeral homes from June 13 – June 19, 2021. Click or tap the link provided to access the obituary on the funeral home’s website.
Baue Funeral Homes
- Sandra L. Griesenauer, 68
- Randy R. Castle, 68
- Fred Larue Patterson, III, 66
- Mabel Ann Dighton
- James Michael Simpson, 73
- Jack C. Witt, 85
- David George Leighton
- Angelo Richard Pisani, 84
- Wayne Andrew Larson, 82
- Melvin “Jack” Trachte, 92
- Wanda J. Wipfler, 71
- Michael Patrick Steube, 59
- Donald R. Francois, 88
- Marie Patterson, 91
- Marion Charlotte Walker, 88
- Junie Fay Oprendek, 78
- Earl Joseph “Red” Brinkman, 93
- Bradley Joel Meyers, 39
- Mark Anthony Dorlaque, 63
Pitman Funeral Home
- Mary Jean Karll, 66
- Charles Jacob Heuschele, 95
- Marjorie Haru Bustrum, 99
- Lavonnie Turner, 82
- Richard Donovan Pruitt, 81
- Marie L. Whalen, 73
Paul Funeral Home
Newcomer Funeral Home
- Leo Altomari, 44
- Shirley Jean Lattimer, 85
- Wayne Willey, 90
- Barbara F. Foelsch, 80
- Wendy Lee Tomlin
- Delcie Mae Lepping, 78
- Joann Evelyn Creedon, 73
- Alvin Frank Bateman, 78
- Darrius Sanders, Sr., 43
- Jeffrey Novak, 51
- James Emery, 75
- Lora Coryea, 67
- John William Gibbons, 88
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral Homes
- Mildred L. Wittmaier, 95
- Theresa L. Asberry, 81
- Leta M. O’Shaughnessy, 93
- Margarito Rodriguez, 92
- Richard Craig Klohr
- Harry Bernard Goff
- Gerald Lee Amos, 71
- Walter Kendrick Clark
Alternative Funeral and Cremation
- John H. Fredrick, 79
- Larry Eugene Sadler, 75
- John V. Davis Sr., 74
Be the first to comment