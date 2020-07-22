In Memoriam: St. Charles County Obituaries, July 5 – 11

The following obituaries were posted by local funeral homes from July 5 – 11, 2020. Click or tap the link provided to access the obituary on the funeral home’s website.
Baue Funeral Homes
- Joseph Salvatore Tormes, 61, Wentzville
- Gail D. MacArgel, 81, St. Peters
- Eileen Baker, St. Peters, 76
- Eugene Cokley, 88, St. Peters
- Samuel Jacob Bauwens, 20, Lake St. Louis
- Gerardo Vigna, 80, Lake St. Louis
- John “Kevin” Bell, 65, St. Charles
- Margaret Cowdry, 63, St. Peters
- Joseph Hueston Smith, 73, Lake St. Louis
- Betty Lou Graham, 84, St. Peters
- Kevin Lee Johnson, 62, St. Charles
- Virginia “Kay” Brewster, 76, St. Charles
- William Kaufhold, 90, O’Fallon
- Dorothy L. McKanna, 98, St. Charles
- Keith Shelton, 86, St. Charles
- Gloria J. Axe, 74, O’Fallon
- David L. Strelow, 68, St. Charles
- Dolores “Dee” Davis Graham, O’Fallon
- Charles Shipp, 90, O’Fallon
- Patricia J. Hoeft, 71, Lake St. Louis
- Judy Fruehwirth, 74, O’Fallon
Pitman Funeral Home
- Mavis Helen Oehler, 102
- Rodney Allen Hume, 100
- Annette Regan Hoffmann, 92, O’Fallon
- Harold “Sonny” Dewayne Vaughan Jr., 74, Wentzville
Newcomer Funeral Home
- Neil William McNorton, 68, O’Fallon
- William James Nicholson, 74, St. Peters
- Carol Valendy, 59, St. Peters
- Norma Gail Urzi, 82, St. Peters
- Katelyn Michelle Bullotta, 23, St. Peters
- Joyce W. Napoli, 89, St. Peters
- Michele Marie Svoboda, 55, St. Charles
Paul Funeral Home
- John M. Wolfe, St. Charles
- Thomas Wardell Henderson, St. Charles
- Donald L. Thomas, 86, St. Charles
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral Homes
- Joan Marie Roth, 79
- Agnes M. Teague, 104
- Yvonne Walker
- Mary Margaret Ellis
- Linda F. Long
- Carol Ann Turner Evans, 83
- James E. Jenkins, 72
Alternative Funeral and Cremation
- Mitchell James Schoppman, 46
- Dale Brent Weeks, 68, St. Charles
- Joan M. Mohr, 86, O’Fallon
- Charles John Williams, 81, St. Charles
- Patricia E. Hayden, 76, St. Peters
