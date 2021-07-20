In Memoriam: St. Charles County Obituaries, July 4 – 10, 2021

The following obituaries were posted by local funeral homes from July 4 – 10, 2021. Click or tap the link provided to access the obituary on the funeral home’s website.
Baue Funeral Homes
- James D. Shelton, 73
- Francis Barro, 80
- Matthew Adam Friedman, 45
- Ryan Anthony Stapleton
- Irma Marie Sandfort
- Jeanne Louise Saavedra, 63
- Mary Ann Mueller, 90
- Edna F. Ahrens, 81
- Charles Morrison Rogers, 91
- David Hulie Usher, 73
- Joanne M. Wingier, 74
- Dorothy R. Breiding, 94
- Susan Irene Hagemeyer, 77
- William Helmuth Burchard, 98
- Rachelle Lee Jones, 43
- Doris Bohannon Stamps, 99
- Rose Esquer Jimenez, 95
- Ralph John Mattingly, 71
- Joann Thro, 90
- Helen L. Mayden, 88
Pitman Funeral Home
- Winona Marie Matthews, 89
- James F. Hannar, 42
- Leon Ernest Elliott, 90
- David A. Schulte, 44
- Alan Moore, 54
- Ronald Wayne Burford, 78
Paul Funeral Home
Newcomer Funeral Home
- Lenora Christine Doak, 94
- Miguel Romeo Vinzon, 25
- Jacqueline Marlene Ventimiglia, 83
- Carroll Lee Boyet, 83
- Susan Elaine Starks, 62
- Jennifer May, 47
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral Homes
- Erna B. Steffens, 88
- Pamela Treadway, 56
- Martha “Denise” Hall, 65
- Larry Wayne Lindsay
- Larry Lindsay, 57
- Braxton Andre Miller, 22
- Harold Hackney, 94
- Basil Woodmansee, 90
- Gary Joslin
- Donna Jean Metcalf, 73
- Charles Joseph Broder, Sr.
- Nathan Allen Livingston, 33
- Eddie R. Montague, Jr.
- Dennis A. Ludwig, 76
- Audrey Mae Siesener, 95
- Dorothy Stilwell
Alternative Funeral and Cremation
