In Memoriam: St. Charles County Obituaries, July 25 – 31, 2021

The following obituaries were posted by local funeral homes from July 25– 31, 2021. Click or tap the link provided to access the obituary on the funeral home’s website.
Baue Funeral Homes
- Richard Donald Penner, 66
- Daniel Swift, 64
- Anna Marie Brown, 39
- Eliane Tucker, 94
- Leota Young, 84
- Vincent Watts, 85
- Carolyn D. Hall, 88
- Elizabeth A. Brown, 25
- Pat Dubuque, 90
- Johnny Milton Hill, 63
- Rita Prinster Armistead, 73
- David Brian Liley, 62
- Daniel Loeffler, 72
- Helen M. Kimball, 94
- Louis J. Fennewald, 96
- James O. Goodwin, 85
- Jeffrey Thomas Strickland, 59
- Mary Jo Rose Greenwood, 69
- Max Niedner, 73
- Sr. Dory Obermann
- Shirley Asbridge, 87
- Donald David O’Brien, 85
Pitman Funeral Home
- Mary Pauline Aubuchon, 102
- Glenda Dowd-Tait, 71
- Wilford D. Daniels, 76
- Dororthy Marie Morgan, 90
- Mary J. Spain, 75
- Marion “Neil” Reese, 88
Paul Funeral Home
Newcomer Funeral Home
- Robert Charles Zair-Hanks, 28
- Anna R. DeBlaze, 80
- Jimmie Dale Fitzgerald, 86
- Sherrel Lynn Fischer, 72
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral Homes
- Susan D. Biggs, 57
- Dorothy A. Williams, 87
- Jerline D. Cox, 93
- Gary Rogel Roberts, 82
- Anthony Bar Thomas Trimble, 35
- Glen D. Dennis, 70
- James R. Schellhase, II, 50
- Michael J. Mayo, 67
- Curran Alexander Hedges, 22
- Joan Theby, 90
- Lawrence R. Fischer Jr., 70
- AnnaBella Marie Davis, 23
- Janice Pyle, 89
- Frances Madeline Enz, 88
- Gail Ann Salmon, 71
- Athena Dawn Meyer, infant
- Romona Hazel Farasy
Alternative Funeral and Cremation
