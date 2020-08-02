In Memoriam: St. Charles County Obituaries, July 19 – 25

The following obituaries were posted by local funeral homes from July 19 – 25, 2020. Click or tap the link provided to access the obituary on the funeral home’s website.
Baue Funeral Homes
- Marvin Lowery, 82, St. Charles
- Martha Olive Caldwell, 75, St. Charles
- Amy Faith Lewis, 50, St. Charles
- Phyllis J. Criss, 84, St. Charles
- Joseph Anthony Schulte, 80, O’Fallon
- Barbara E. Warner, 91, St. Charles
- Anthony James “A.J.” Hart, 20, St. Peters
- Loena Caroline Kelley, 94, St. Charles
- Richard E. Faux, 86, O’Fallon
- Robert Charles Franke, 100, O’Fallon
- Ronald A. Brand, 73, St. Peters
- Diane Theresa Gardine, 82, St. Charles
Pitman Funeral Home
- Leona Windhorst, 84
- Thomas P. Kehoe, 84
- Ronald N. Picard, 78
- Mildred Estelle Mauch, 85
Newcomer Funeral Home
- John Paul Hric, 88, St. Peters
- Daniel Wayne Kelly, 70, St. Peters
- Laura L. Hauser, 61, St. Peters
- Robert Anyton Glick, 66, St. Charles
- Frank David Krehmeyer, 62, St. Peters
Paul Funeral Home
- Debra Markita Hunn, St. Charles
- Nolan Bayliss, St. Charles
- Katherine M. Smith, St. Charles
- Nancy C. Runyon, St. Charles
- Easton Taylor Brownell, O’Fallon
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral Homes
- Marilyn C. Schneider, 85
- Gussie Jule Jones, 86
- Doris C. Kimball
- Sharon Marie Messner, 71
- Rosemary Russo, 86
- Kenneth E. Kellogg, 88
- Stephen P. Margrabe
- Peggy Beth Freeman, 90
- Mae Annabell Wagner, Infant
- Doris J. Meyer
- Brenda Kay Hake, 71
- Patricia Gehrin
- Paul Michael Deckert, 37
- Nancy Diann Morris, 71
Alternative Funeral and Cremation
- Marissa Ann Valentine, 25
- Bette Riopel, 81
- Trudi Lee Melroy, 56
