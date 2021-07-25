In Memoriam: St. Charles County Obituaries, July 11 – 17, 2021

The following obituaries were posted by local funeral homes from July 11 – 17, 2021. Click or tap the link provided to access the obituary on the funeral home’s website.
Baue Funeral Homes
- Marlene Davidson, 89
- Joseph Robert Baker, 32
- William Frederick Philipps, 85
- Beulah “Boots” Louise Zwicky, 95
- Kwai “Bessie” Huen Chiu, 87
- John Edward Slagle, 56
- James M. Engel, 73
- Jack G. Baum, 81
- Frances J. McGrath, 81
- Ruthann Beatrice Gardner, 81
- Victoria L. Turpin, 57
Pitman Funeral Home
- Charles Edward Skillman, 73
- Glenda L. Bower, 75
- Dennis Jasper Palazzolo, 70
- Shelton “Dude” Singer, 83
- Ronald Wisniewski, 73
- Anthony Robert Whitman, 24
- Melvin Aumiller, 80
- Kenneth Bruning, 102
- Edward L. Harris Sr., 88
- Harold R. Morgan, 95
- Steven Mark Tripp, 67
- Doris Willa Jean Ausburn, 78
- Stephen Kramer Nixon, 74
Paul Funeral Home
Newcomer Funeral Home
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral Homes
- Linda Grable, 63
- Harold W. Stimmell, 82
- Joshua Michael Schremmer, 42
- Harold Bernard Seiler, 85
- Catherine E. Friedhoff, 72
- Thomas F. Fussner, 74
- John Palmberger, 89
- Ethel M. Leh, 95
- Michael J. Alcorn
- Marla J. Ackerman, 61
- Donald Clements Iffrig, 68
- Sandra Lee Graf, 77
- Victor F. Hoff Sr., 101
Alternative Funeral and Cremation
- Thomas Joseph Fihe, 54
- Lisa Gills, 60
- Jean Margaret Skala, 96
- Michael Obren Surrisi, 60
- John Francis Attaway, 76
