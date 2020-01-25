In Memoriam: St. Charles County Obituaries, January 5 – 11

The following obituaries were posted by local funeral homes from January 5 – 11, 2020. Click or tap the link provided to access the obituary on the funeral home’s website.
Baue Funeral Homes
- Yvonne “Evie” E. Danson, 86, St. Charles
- Thomas Burke, 81, St. Peters
- Robert Day Vaughn, 48, St. Charles
- Charles “Charley” Walter O’Neal, 73, St. Charles
- Zach Hooper, 25, St. Charles
- R. Todd Ryan, St. Charles
- Kenneth Crawford, 63, O’Fallon
- Philip Wayne Wahler, 95, St. Charles
- Betty Piel, 84, O’Fallon
- Terri Renee Brickey, 58, St. Charles
- Delphia E. Weichelt, 92, St. Peters
- Charles Wade Gilbert, 95, St. Charles
- Elizabeth “Betty” Frye, 88, St. Charles
Pitman Funeral Home
- Muriel N. Cox, 91
- Donald “Don” William Kansteiner, 94, Lake St. Louis
- Melvin “Mel” A. Emge, 61
Newcomer Funeral Home
- Dennis Scott Lee, 60, St. Peters
- Betty J. Burns, 67, O’Fallon
Paul Funeral Home
- Mitchell Lee Johnson, St. Charles
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral Homes
- Emilda Providencia Martinez, 77
- Marie Elizabeth Meyer, 66
- Kerry M. Spellazza, 66
- Freida May Ellen Compton, 85
- Terry S. Niehaus, 74
- Glenda J. Chrisman
- Thomas Jordan Schreiber, 80
- Andrea “Missie” Bornhop, 71
Alternative Funeral and Cremation
- James Harvey Bowers
- John Timothy Rankin, 64, Wentzville
Be the first to comment