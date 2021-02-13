In Memoriam: St. Charles County Obituaries, January 31 – February 6, 2021

The following obituaries were posted by local funeral homes from January 31 –
February 6, 2021. Click or tap the link provided to access the obituary on the funeral home’s website.
Baue Funeral Homes
- JoAnna Von Nagel, 88, St. Charles
- Mariann “Midge” Bueltmann, 83, St. Charles
- Lois Marie Hurley, 81, St. Charles
- Evelen L. Harr, 77, Wentzville
- Marvin Gerald Freeman, 83, O’Fallon
- Sister Dorothy Ann Katke, C.PP.S., O’Fallon
- Jorge Pintor, 73, St. Charles
- William Paul Frederick Vogt, 88, St. Charles
- Virginia “Jenny” Walters, 81, St. Charles
- Fred C. Deutschmann, 96, O’Fallon
- Marianne Fern Beck, 87, St. Charles
- Carol J. Bumb, 90, St. Charles
- Charlie L. Pohl, 79, O’Fallon
- Mary Jane Boettler, 93, St. Charles
- Christopher Wayne Wilson, 47, Wentzville
- Karl Wilbert Weeke, 74, St. Charles
- Donald Jerry Popp, 85, St. Charles
Pitman Funeral Home
Newcomer Funeral Home
- Frank Koester, 84, St. Peters
- Josephine Salvo, 78, O’Fallon
- Carol Ann Kieffer, 73, St. Charles
- Paul J. Pagano, 75
- Richard Lee Murphy, 85, St. Charles
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral Homes
- Janet Faye Tucker
- Jimmy Ray Brittingham
- Barry Eugene Pace, 74, Wentzville
- Bernice Mamie Kovath, 92
- Joseph Gary Meyer, 60
- Timothy Michael Lloyd, 54
- Norma Aldene Drury, 99
- Terry A. Evans, 65
- Rodney J. Jones, 66
- Merle Wolff, 89
Alternative Funeral and Cremation
